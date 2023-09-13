The North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un arrived in the Russian border town of Khasan on Tuesday morning and then left for his “destination” without specifying the details. We don’t know Exactly when and where Kim and Putin will meetalthough the most likely location seems to be the Vostochny cosmodrome in the Amur Oblast.

Upon his arrival stated that his trip to Russia for an expected meeting with his counterpart it is a “clear manifestation” that the North prioritizes the strategic importance of their bilateral ties. Kim’s remarks came as the leaders are due to meet for their first summit in four years in Russia to discuss a possible arms deal, as they seek to strengthen military cooperation.

Putin returns to attack the United States, accusing them of colonialism. To do this, the Russian president uses as a yardstick the Soviet Union’s sending of tanks to Prague in 1968 and Budapest in 1956, calling it “a wrong policy that only led to tensions in relations.” A modus operandi that today – according to him – is being carried out by “the main Western countries and above all the United States”. Putin then also intervenes about what could be the challenge for the next American presidential elections by providing an assist to Donald Trump. According to Putin’s vision of the tycoon there would be a “persecution for political reasons” which shows “the rottenness of the American political system, which cannot claim to teach democracy to others”.

While bombs continue to fall on Ukraine and mutual accusations continue between the parties involved Cardinal Matteo Zuppipresident of the CEI and special envoy of Pope Francis, announces his visit to China to “try to weave the difficult web of peace which is a gift for everyone and which everyone must find”. A thought about the “terrible conflict” in Ukraine «which sees no end and which has caused deaths, injuries, pain, exoduses and destruction» comes from the Holy Father himself which invites the international community “to have the audacity of peace”.

Meanwhile, Russian troops hit the village of Makiivka in the Lugansk oblast in eastern Ukraine, killing an elderly man. The Russians also struck the settlements of Sadove and Poniativka in the Kherson oblast in the south of the country, wounding three people, the administration said.

To know more

The analysis – A mine for American democracy: this is why Putin wants Trump back

What happened yesterday