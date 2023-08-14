Sofia was only 23 days old, her brother Artem was 12 years old. In the umpteenth massacre of civilians in Ukraine, the most innocent continue to pay, starting with those who were born in the war and ended up dying there, after less than a month of life. A Russian raid on the Kherson region first killed the father and mother and then the baby girl, while her brother died in hospital from wounds caused by the attack on the village of Shiroka Balka.

Another person was killed in the same artillery raid, while two other men were killed in the town of Stanislavov, also in Kherson. In total, 7 dead and 13 injured is the toll announced by Interior Minister Igor Klymenko on the umpteenth rain of death launched against the southern Ukrainian oblast, one of the most battered by the war that knows no mercy even in the face of the youngest At least 500 children have been killed in Ukraine by Russian forces since the invasion began, and nearly 1,100 have been injured, most in the Donetsk region, according to the country’s Attorney General’s Office.

“The Russian army has targeted the residential neighborhoods of the populated areas of the region,” is the accusation of the governor of Kherson Oleksandr Prokudin, who announced a day of mourning. Day 536 of the Russian offensive ends once again in pain, which in the meantime continues to focus on the north-eastern region of Kharkiv, in particular on the Kupiansk front. In the last 5 days, a total of 204 civilians have been evacuated from the area, including 71 children, compared to the approximately 12,000 who have been ordered to leave the hotspot of the war and take refuge in the west.



Ukraine, General Petraeus: “The counteroffensive is only at the beginning, Putin will understand that he cannot win” Francesco Semprini August 13, 2023

Looking south, the New York Times instead underlines “significant progress” by Kiev in the counter-offensive, with an advance of about 16-19 km on the lines of Berdiansk and Melitopol. Ukrainian media reported a 17-drone attack on a Russian base near Yevpatoriya in occupied Crimea, with “dozens of occupants killed or injured” and severe damage.

And tension is rising on the Black Sea, where the Russian Defense Ministry reported that it had fired warning shots in the direction of a merchant ship bound for the port of Izmail, to force it to stop. The ship was inspected by Russian personnel and was allowed to continue towards the port, which has become the main hub for the export of Ukrainian grain and agricultural products as an alternative to Odessa and the other ports in the basin, after Russia’s exit from the wheat deal. Across the border, Moscow forces said they thwarted a drone attack on Belgorod in the morning and another on Kursk, where a raid in the afternoon left three wounded in the village of Volfino, according to Governor Roman Starovoit who said blamed the forces of Kiev.

The Moscow Region Prosecutor’s Office then published on its Telegram channel the video of a fire that broke out today in a fertilizer depot in Ramenskoye, a town about forty kilometers southeast of the capital. No comment on the possible causes of the fire, but the adviser to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, Anton Gerashenko, spoke of “heat in the Moscow region (…) locals report hearing a ‘burst’ before the fire ‘beginning of the fire’.

The war continues as the requests for arms from Kiev, and we look to Germany. According to Bild, the German arms company Rheinmetall will deliver state-of-the-art reconnaissance drones to the Ukrainians by the end of this year, while the debate continues on the possible delivery of Taurus cruise missiles from Berlin. “We will always scrutinize every single decision very carefully,” said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, while a promise comes from Kiev that long-range weapons will not be used to attack Russia’s territory. “Berlin’s concerns are groundless” on the matter, according to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

To the request for arms, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov then added an appeal for greater support for demining actions: «Today Ukraine is the most heavily mined country in the world. Hundreds of kilometers of minefields, millions of explosive devices, in some parts of the front line up to five mines per square meter», is the alarm of the official, following Zelensky’s complaint according to which there are now 174 thousand in the nation square kilometers of land covered by ordnance and explosives.

