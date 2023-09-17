The Ukrainian counteroffensive advances, seeking a change of pace. According to the spokeswoman for the Defense Forces in the southern quadrant, Natalia Gumenyuk, the Russians were in fact pushed back for about 3-4 kilometers at various points on the front. It’s a lot? Is it little? “We need to clear a strip of at least 30 kilometers for it to be truly effective,” Gumenyuk noted. The work is hard, we fight every meter, between mines and dragon’s teeth, as long as the climate – currently mild – allows it. Then we will enter a stalemate phase, with the prospect of having to resist Russian missiles for the second winter in a row. Last year, more or less at this time, the Kremlin relied on “General Armageddon”, the former head of the Aerospace Forces Sergey Surovikin, and his terrorist strategy aimed at blowing up the Ukrainian energy infrastructure: the idea was to use the cold as a weapon and take Kiev out of desperation, if not by arms. Ukraine resisted. Surovikin, however, lost his place due to excessive proximity to the positions of the coup leader Prigozhin. Unfortunately, however, his method may outlast him.

According to the analyzes of British intelligence, which diligently discusses the fate of the conflict on social media every day, “there is a realistic possibility that Moscow will once again concentrate its raids against Ukrainian infrastructure targets during the winter”. Furthermore, London believes that Putin can count on a “significant stock of cruise missiles”, thus denying what was previously claimed by various sources. Of course, compared to 12 months ago, Ukraine is in a better position and can make use of the modern missile defense systems delivered by its allies.

Meanwhile in the United States, in an interview with NBC which will be broadcast in the next few hours, Donald Trump welcomed Vladimir Putin’s recent comments who defined the investigations against him as “judicial persecution”: “I’m pleased that he said this means that I am telling the truth.”

