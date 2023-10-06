The day spent has seen the Russian attack that hit the Slobidsky districtin the central area of Kharkiv causing several deaths including a child. President Volodymyr Zelensky, however, expressed his condolences to the family members of the child killed in Kharkiv. “All the injured are provided with the necessary assistance,” he assured.

While the UN sent a team to the village of Groza for an inspection. According to spokeswoman Elizabeth Throssell, the United Nations High Commissioner for human rights Volker Turk, who saw firsthand the terrible impact of these attacks, “He is deeply shocked and condemns these murders”. Throssell said the team was deployed to speak to survivors and “gather more information about the attack.” The evidence that Russia is deliberately targeting civilians, thus committing war crimesincrease day after day, even net of some incidents attributed to Moscow although, in reality, perhaps caused by Ukrainian interceptor missiles, as (according to what was reconstructed by the New York Times) would have happened at the Kostiantynivka market.

Meanwhile the Ukrainian army is making progress in the Bakhmut sector, on the eastern front of Donetsk, while rejecting attempts to regain previously lost positions. This was stated by Ilya Yevlash, head of the press service of the Eastern Group, quoted by UNIAN.

«In Granada we discussed with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni i contents of the new security package for our country. Thank you!” Ukrainian President Volodymyr stated this in his evening speech Zelensky. «We are working with our partners to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense and our energy system» added the Ukrainian president, «this week brought many important decisions from Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and others. Ukraine greatly appreciates any sign of support and solidarity.”

