Ukraine tomorrow celebrates Christmas on December 25 for the first time since 1917. The move, the BBC underlines, is much more than a simple change of date compared to January 7, the date of Christmas in the Julian calendar, used in Russia. It is the continuation, it is explained, of a significant cultural shift in the country, the latest attempt to eradicate Moscow's influence in Ukraine. The adoption of the Western Gregorian calendar is also a sign of Kiev's continued attempt to align itself with Europe.
Meanwhile, Russian attacks continue on residential areas of Kherson where several fires have broken out in the city. The thermoelectric power plant of the Ukrainian company Dtek was also hit and five energy engineers were injured.
For his part, Russian President Vladimir Putin has “silently signaled” that he is open to a ceasefire in Ukraine. According to what the New York Times reports, citing some sources, since last September Putin has signaled through intermediaries that he is open to a ceasefire that freezes the fighting along the current lines of conflict, well below his ambitions to dominate Ukraine . Putin reportedly signaled an openness to a ceasefire also in the autumn of 2022, indicating that Russia was satisfied with the captured territory and was ready for an armistice.
Zelensky, “Knowing how to shoot down fighters is key to winning the war”
Ukraine's ability to shoot down Russian fighter jets is one of the keys to ending the war and doing it right. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared this during his evening speech, also broadcast on Telegram. «This week has once again demonstrated the effectiveness of strengthening our air defense. Not only to protect cities and villages from Russian drones and missiles, but also for front-line operations.”
Bild, “Russia could attack the EU next winter”
A European intelligence service believes Russia may try to attack Europe in the winter of 2024/25. The German newspaper 'Bild' writes it. The secret service believes – writes 'Bild' – that Russia could strike Europe precisely at the moment in which the United States finds itself “leaderless” and will only be able to come to the aid of the European states with a certain delay. That would be the period between the current U.S. president's departure from office in early November 2024 and his potential successor's assumption of office in January 2025. An intelligence official said senior executives Russians hope former President Donald Trump regains the White House because “anything could happen” under him.
