Ukraine tomorrow celebrates Christmas on December 25 for the first time since 1917. The move, the BBC underlines, is much more than a simple change of date compared to January 7, the date of Christmas in the Julian calendar, used in Russia. It is the continuation, it is explained, of a significant cultural shift in the country, the latest attempt to eradicate Moscow's influence in Ukraine. The adoption of the Western Gregorian calendar is also a sign of Kiev's continued attempt to align itself with Europe.

Meanwhile, Russian attacks continue on residential areas of Kherson where several fires have broken out in the city. The thermoelectric power plant of the Ukrainian company Dtek was also hit and five energy engineers were injured.

For his part, Russian President Vladimir Putin has “silently signaled” that he is open to a ceasefire in Ukraine. According to what the New York Times reports, citing some sources, since last September Putin has signaled through intermediaries that he is open to a ceasefire that freezes the fighting along the current lines of conflict, well below his ambitions to dominate Ukraine . Putin reportedly signaled an openness to a ceasefire also in the autumn of 2022, indicating that Russia was satisfied with the captured territory and was ready for an armistice.

To know more

What happened yesterday