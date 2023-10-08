Latvia, “We with Kiev until liberation from Russia, Ukraine is not and will never be Moscow’s backyard”

“Latvia will stand by Ukraine and support it until it distances itself from the empire of lies and evil.” This was stated by the President of Latvia, Edgars Rinkevics, in a speech given today in Riga on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the foundation of the Popular Front of Latvia (FpL), the Latvian movement supporting perestroika. «The FpL organized itself and awakened Latvian society. Every compatriot, as far as possible, played his part and every action proved to be necessary to achieve the objective: to dispel the fog created around the Baltic States and make Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia re-emerge on the map of Europe.” Comparing the Latvian experience with that of current Ukraine, Rinkevics underlined that «in Ukraine the evil empire – Russia – does not want to allow another nation to reawaken. Ukraine is not and will never be Russia’s backyard, because Crimea is Ukraine, Donbass is Ukraine, Kharkiv is Ukraine, Kherson is Ukraine and Zaporizhzhia is Ukraine.”