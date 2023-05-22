Ukraine is also fighting to defend Bakhmut with declarations, after the announcement by the head of the Wagners, Yevgeny Prigozhin, that the city which has been the scene of the longest and bloodiest war since the invasion has capitulated and is in the hands of the Russians. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his troops and mercenaries on the “liberation of Artyomovsk”, a Soviet denomination never abandoned by Moscow in these months of assault.

From Hiroshima, Volodymyr Zelensky replied that “no, Bakhmut is not currently occupied by the Russian Federation” and that the Ukrainians “remain” committed to defending the city. But as clear as the efforts to cover up are, the Ukrainians themselves have shown uncertainty about the fate of the city. First of all Zelensky, who in an initial comment to journalists at the G7 declared that he “doesn’t think” that the city was in Russian hands, and that in any case “nothing is left” of his buildings: by now Bakhmut “remains only in our hearts”.

Requiem for Bakhmut, the Wagner flags on the rubble buildings rick mave May 21, 2023



On the ground, the situation is far more complex: if on the one hand the Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Malyar has pushed on the fact that the forces of Kiev have “semi-surrounded” Bakhmut, the commander of the land forces Oleksandr Syrsky has acknowledged that his troops they control only an “insignificant” portion of the city, but keep the periphery and continue “advancing on the flanks.”

On the contrary, Prigozhin drew a totally different picture, arguing that in Bakhmut “there is not a single Ukrainian soldier”, and that “there are a huge number of corpses of soldiers” from Kiev.

The confusion of announcements and denials does not erase the fact that Bakhmut’s fall represents a heavy blow for Kiev, on the eve of the long-awaited counter-offensive and after months of fierce battle in which he spent an enormous amount of resources and tens of thousands of lives . For the same reason, the capture of the Donetsk settlement represents a Pyrrhic victory for the Russians: the second army in the world showed enormous fatigue and paid for it too with the lives of tens of thousands of soldiers, 100,000 among dead and wounded according to US President Biden who has allocated another 375 million for weapons and confirmed the supply of F-16s.

Experts have also argued for some time how Bakhmut cannot represent a turning point in the fate of the conflict. The US think tank ISW has stressed that the capture of the city will not allow the exhausted forces of Moscow to create a bridgehead for further offensive operations, and that the continued Ukrainian counterattacks to the north, west and southwest will complicate any further troop advances Russian beyond the city in the short term.

Meanwhile, one fact remains dramatically clear: looking at what is now a smoking expanse of rubble and death, it is hard to recognize Bakhmut as a city once home to 70,000 people, an important industrial center surrounded by salt and gypsum mines. Yet another victim of the relentless ferocity of the invasion.

Russia-Ukraine War, Sunday May 21st