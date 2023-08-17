The war in Ukraine will not end «in 2-3 weeks», «by the end of the year» or «next spring». Kiev warns its citizens, and the Allies, to prepare for a “long and difficult struggle” at the end of which “we will win”. A “marathon” and not a “sprint” is what the Ukrainian authorities have in mind as they try to carry out their counter-offensive without hiding their operations, rather claiming them with force. This is the case of the attack on the Crimean bridge last July 17th. In this regard, the Kiev Security Services have provided a closed circuit video to CNN showing the incident.

However, Ukraine must also cash in on the missed invitation to the next G20 scheduled in India because, as explained by Delhi, the summit will focus on other topics. Russia, which has instead been invited, for its part continues with carpet bombing. Kiev, however, insists: “We are working to have an invitation to the G20”.

After the halt to the Istanbul agreement on the export of cereals, Ukrainian warehouses and granaries are becoming a favorite target of the Moscow forces in the Odessa area. The first ship, flying the Hong Kong flag, departed from the same port yesterday via the temporary humanitarian corridor set up for civilian ships to and from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports.

