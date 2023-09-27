On May 25 Yevgeny Prigozhin greeted the last contingents of the Wagner Group still remaining in Bakhmut with big handshakes. In the city of Donetsk, the scene of a bloody battle that lasted nine months, Putin’s former chef will never return, his men and new commanders, however, did, as confirmed by the Ukrainian army. In that area the clashes are increasing in intensity, with the Russians often using Iranian kamikaze drones to attack enemy positions.

Weapons that would also be assembled thanks to more than 50 European components, according to a 47-page top secret document sent in August by Kiev to the G7 governments and intercepted by Guardian. Over 600 raids launched reportedly used Western technology, despite sanctions.

Moscow, meanwhile, is trying to appear strong and releases a video interview of Admiral Viktor Sokolov, who was left for dead by the Ukrainians and already appeared yesterday in streaming at a meeting of Russian military leaders. «The Black Sea Fleet confidently fulfills its assigned tasks», Sokolov claims in the video responding indirectly to those who claimed he had been involved in the attack on the fleet headquarters in Sevastopol on 22 September which, according to Moscow, the Ukrainians carried out in close coordination with the USA and the United Kingdom.

Despite the admiral’s display of force, however, Russia is suffering from Ukrainian raids in Crimea. Already in recent days, after some ships in its fleet had been neutralised, the order had arrived from the Kremlin to move them towards safer shores. Now comes the news that alternative ways are also being sought to connect the peninsula, annexed in 2014, to the Russian territories. The frequent bombings that occurred on the Kerch bridge would have pushed Moscow to start building a railway network that would allow direct connections with Mariupol, Volnovakha and Donetsk. If the project is successful, explains the advisor to the exiled mayor of Melitopol Petro Andriushchenko, “the existing Mariupol-Aslanove-Kalchyk-Volnovakha line will be directly connected to Taganrog and Rostov-on-Don”, Russian border regions .

The Ukrainian counteroffensive, however, continues and is gaining strength even in the east after the recent victories in Andriivka and Klishchiivka. Also for this reason, Wagner soldiers are recalled to Donetsk. The confirmation that the mercenaries are once again on the battlefield of Bakhmut comes from the Ukrainian army, but the numbers are no longer what they used to be: «We are talking about about 500 people, part of the approximately 8 thousand who were in the camps in Belarus and who are now negotiating contracts with the Russian Defense Ministry” after the failed uprising on June 24, explains Ilya Yevlash, head of the press service of the Eastern Group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. There are also new commanders ready to replace the leaders eliminated, probably at the behest of Moscow. A choice that made many militia sympathizers turn up their noses, ready on Telegram to define the men who returned to the eastern front as “traitors”. According to Yevlash, however, the choice does not represent a turning point given the absence of strong leadership such as that of Prigozhin.

Precisely in the direction of Bakhmut the Ukrainian army claims successes in the last 24 hours, especially near the villages of Klishchiivka, Otradovka and Shumy. Despite this, Moscow does not abandon the idea of ​​​​reconquering the positions close to Klishchiivka and Andriivka, constantly assaulting and firing on the Ukrainian army. Even at the cost of losing a considerable number of men. 276,990 Russian soldiers were killed in Ukraine from 24 February 2022 to 27 September 2023, 320 on the last day alone. But the numbers, released by the Ukrainian General Staff, could underestimate the total death toll.

