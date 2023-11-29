Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba presented himself at the NATO-Ukraine Council (one of the few concrete results of the Vilnius summit) with an extremely clear message: «There is no stalemate, Ukraine will not give up, we want to reconquer the territories until the borders of 1991 and therefore we will continue to fight.” No negotiations, no concessions to Putin. Words said and repeated but which now acquire a different meaning. Because the USA – after having shown, especially in the last 10 months, a certain reluctance to support an all-out conflict – would have changed pace.

“We must help Ukraine and we will continue to do so,” promised Secretary of State Antony Blinken. First point. Blinken assured allies that political impasses will be overcome and that American funding will reach Kiev. Europe will therefore not be left alone in the war effort. But the allies must complete their homework and arrive at the NATO summit in Washington with defense spending finally above 2% of GDP (or with armored plans oriented towards the objective). In fact, Biden intends to enter the election campaign with the message that ‘his’ America has revitalized alliances, is supported in foreign policy and no longer pays other people’s bills in terms of security (thus taking the issue of freeloading Europeans away from Trump). . The focus must then fall on the Euro-Atlantic defense industry, in order to increase production and win the marathon with Russia, now a true war economy. Second point. The situation on the ground will not change drastically.

“It is unlikely that the Ukrainians will be able to oust the Russians from all the occupied territories as early as 2024,” explains a senior NATO official who has access to the intelligence reports. The source, while judging the successes achieved so far by Kiev’s forces to be “extraordinary”, believes that the approach “must change” because, otherwise, “what we saw in Bakhmut or Avdiivka will become the norm”.

That is, a ’15-18′ scenario that burns lives and resources. This is the most delicate step. The front must hold. Because if last year, with the liberation of Kharkiv and Kherson, and the internal Russian tensions that resulted in Prigozhin’s quasi-coup, it was Ukraine that had the impetus, now Putin believes he has consolidated the position and that indeed they are the Ukrainians to be on the verge of a nervous breakdown.

«The yellow-blue creatures» (i.e. the Ukrainians) are devouring each other «like spiders put in a jar», wrote for example on Telegram the former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev referring to the news on the poisoning of Marianna Budanova, wife of Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Ukrainian military intelligence service (thus rejecting the Ukrainian accusations against Moscow).

But propaganda aside, the question of negotiations remains. Right now Kiev has no leverage, the Kremlin would claim its scalp and we would get nowhere. It is therefore up to us to continue, shelving the scenario of a truce in mid-2024. “The NATO countries have an economy 30 times larger than Russia, together they can certainly withstand the effort of prolonged support to Kiev as long as there is serious coordination on the war supply chain” , explains an Allied diplomat. So move forward with the package of security guarantees for Ukraine, the list of reforms to be able to join NATO (one day, perhaps), the localization of weapons production. In this sense it is worth reading the words of the general secretary Jens Stoltemberg carefully. «Ukraine – he said – has prevailed as a sovereign, independent and democratic nation: it is a great victory. While Ukraine advances, Russia retreats. Now she is weaker politically, militarily and economically.” In short, the mission, if desired, is already accomplished. The horizon now is to wear out Putin on the economic front and aim to close in 2025. But the Ukrainians must remain at the front.

