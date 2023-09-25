It was in the air. On Wikipedia someone had marked how Commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet diesthe admiral Viktor Sokolov, already in the aftermath of the Ukrainian attack on Sevastopol. Now confirmation from the Special Operations command. Not only. In the neoclassical building in the center of the city founded by Catherine the Great 34 officers were killed while 105 “invaders” were injured. And the building itself is deemed “irreparable”.

As new details emerge, it is increasingly clear the level of damage suffered by the Russians in Sevastopol and, conversely, the success achieved by the Ukrainians, who evidently knew where and when to strike; again according to the Ukrainians, the attack on the landing ship Minsk, which occurred in mid-September, would have swept away 62 sailors, already on board the vessel because they would have had to leave the following day. Of course, it is impossible to independently verify this information – the Russians speak of only one man missing in command of the fleet and of “minimal” damage – but if this were the case it would be a terrible setback for the Kremlin.

During the night, Moscow retaliated by striking Odessa. Randomly though. The wave of missiles left two dead and one injured, he said “significantly” damaged port facilities, an abandoned hotel on the waterfront and a silo with 1,000 tons of grain. Online, pro-Russian channels claimed that the hotel was actually a command center of the Ukrainian army but even some propaganda-related profiles have denied the theory. “This was my hotel,” entrepreneur Andrey Stavnitser wrote on X. «I dreamed of building a beautiful and modern waterfront in Odessa. Like all the inhabitants here, I didn’t like the building – a monument to sloppiness and bad taste – and I dreamed of renovating it. But we will rebuild everything. And Odessa will be as beautiful as the Russians could never imagine in their most terrible nightmares.”

This was my hotel. I dreamed of building a beautiful, modern promenade in Odessa. I’ve invested millions of dollars, bought out a stake from private investors, and despite the war, went on to finalize the deal with the government. pic.twitter.com/nOCcVJivNH — Stavnitser Andrey (@stavnitser) September 25, 2023

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry on social media called the attack on the city a “pathetic attempt at retaliation” for the attack in Sevastopol and classified it as “a violation of international humanitarian law, as it targeted both the troops and the civilian infrastructure, including for the supply of electricity”. According to the Air Force, Russia launched 12 Kalibr cruise missiles, two Onyx anti-ship missiles and 19 kamikaze drones against Ukraine.

The bombing then continued constant in the rest of the areas of the front while a Ukrainian drone attacked the Khalino airport, in the Russian Kursk region. But from a military point of view, the news of the day is undoubtedly the arrival of the American Abrams tanks, although their precise number is not known (the USA had promised around thirty). “Good news. The Abrams are already in Ukraine and are preparing to strengthen our brigades: I am grateful to our allies for respecting the agreements, we are looking for new contracts and expanding the geography of supplies”, commented President Volodymyr Zelensky.

To know more

Russian planes towards the skies of Poland, intercepted by Italian fighters



Ukraine, the Chechen leader in exile: “Putin is doing to Ukraine what he did to Chechnya, it’s pure barbarism” Francesco Semprini, Greta Cristini 25 September 2023

What happened yesterday