It was in the air. On Wikipedia someone had marked how Commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet diesthe admiral Viktor Sokolov, already in the aftermath of the Ukrainian attack on Sevastopol. Now confirmation from the Special Operations command. Not only. In the neoclassical building in the center of the city founded by Catherine the Great 34 officers were killed while 105 “invaders” were injured. And the building itself is deemed “irreparable”.
As new details emerge, it is increasingly clear the level of damage suffered by the Russians in Sevastopol and, conversely, the success achieved by the Ukrainians, who evidently knew where and when to strike; again according to the Ukrainians, the attack on the landing ship Minsk, which occurred in mid-September, would have swept away 62 sailors, already on board the vessel because they would have had to leave the following day. Of course, it is impossible to independently verify this information – the Russians speak of only one man missing in command of the fleet and of “minimal” damage – but if this were the case it would be a terrible setback for the Kremlin.
During the night, Moscow retaliated by striking Odessa. Randomly though. The wave of missiles left two dead and one injured, he said “significantly” damaged port facilities, an abandoned hotel on the waterfront and a silo with 1,000 tons of grain. Online, pro-Russian channels claimed that the hotel was actually a command center of the Ukrainian army but even some propaganda-related profiles have denied the theory. “This was my hotel,” entrepreneur Andrey Stavnitser wrote on X. «I dreamed of building a beautiful and modern waterfront in Odessa. Like all the inhabitants here, I didn’t like the building – a monument to sloppiness and bad taste – and I dreamed of renovating it. But we will rebuild everything. And Odessa will be as beautiful as the Russians could never imagine in their most terrible nightmares.”
The Ukrainian Defense Ministry on social media called the attack on the city a “pathetic attempt at retaliation” for the attack in Sevastopol and classified it as “a violation of international humanitarian law, as it targeted both the troops and the civilian infrastructure, including for the supply of electricity”. According to the Air Force, Russia launched 12 Kalibr cruise missiles, two Onyx anti-ship missiles and 19 kamikaze drones against Ukraine.
The bombing then continued constant in the rest of the areas of the front while a Ukrainian drone attacked the Khalino airport, in the Russian Kursk region. But from a military point of view, the news of the day is undoubtedly the arrival of the American Abrams tanks, although their precise number is not known (the USA had promised around thirty). “Good news. The Abrams are already in Ukraine and are preparing to strengthen our brigades: I am grateful to our allies for respecting the agreements, we are looking for new contracts and expanding the geography of supplies”, commented President Volodymyr Zelensky.
To know more
Russian planes towards the skies of Poland, intercepted by Italian fighters
Ukraine, the Chechen leader in exile: “Putin is doing to Ukraine what he did to Chechnya, it’s pure barbarism”
Francesco Semprini, Greta Cristini
Moscow repelled 4 drone attacks on the Kursk region
Russian air defense said it repelled four “terrorist” Ukrainian drone attacks on the Kursk border region. According to a note from the Ministry of Defense, two drones were destroyed around 10.30pm local time yesterday and another two about an hour and a half later. Already on Sunday the regional capital Kursk had been attacked with drones, one of which hit the building of the Russian Internal Secret Service (FSB) and another an oil refinery, according to Kiev media.
Dombrovskis, we do not understand China’s position
The European representative underlined that Russia’s “unjustified, illegal and barbaric” aggression has caused “a humanitarian crisis” in the old continent with “more than 4 million refugees”. “We are committed to supporting Ukraine until victory, no matter what,” Dombrovskis said. The Latvian politician defended the need to “support the initiative on Black Sea cereals”, as the war “has a profound impact on global security, affecting the food security of developing countries”. “The war also negatively impacts the global economy, which affects China as an export-oriented economy,” the European Commission vice-president added. But as the organization’s head of trade, Dombrovskis stressed that China’s position in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine affects “not only the country’s image among European consumers, but also among companies.” “More than a third of EU companies in this country indicated that China’s position in the war is making it a less attractive destination for investment,” the politician said.
China: Foreign Minister, no to unbridled expansion of military alliances
China will oppose the “unbridled expansion of military alliances”. Foreign Minister Wang Yi said this as rival Washington deepens security ties in the Asia-Pacific. China has long warned that any attempt to establish a NATO-like military alliance in the Asia-Pacific would only provoke conflict. The minister also stressed that the rapid expansion of the bloc in Eastern Europe is partly responsible for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Speaking at a news conference in the capital on Tuesday, Wang said China would “oppose squeezing other countries’ security space.” Beijing will try to “resolve differences and disputes between countries through dialogue and consultation”, without specifying the nations in question. Wang did not confirm the presence of Xi Jinping in the United States for a meeting with Joe Biden. The two leaders are expected to meet at the APEC summit, in San Francisco, from November 14 to 16.
Dombrovskis, we do not understand China’s position
The war in Ukraine “is a global disaster and we do not understand China’s position.” This was said by the vice president of the EU Commission, Valdis Dombrovskis, in Beijing, during the tenth EU-China high-level economic and trade dialogue. “I have made it very clear in all my meetings that the response to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine is not only an EU priority, but is a decisive factor for practically all our priorities today,” he said. said Dombrovskis in Tuesday’s press conference at the conclusion of his four-day trip to the Asian giant. In recent months and given its good relations with Russia, China has sought to position itself as an intermediary in the conflict, for which in February it published a position paper calling for “a political solution” to the war in Ukraine. a proposal criticized by the West because it puts “the aggressor and the attacked” on the same level.
Russian anti-aircraft defense shoots down missile over Crimea
Russian air defense shot down a Ukrainian army missile near Belbek airport in Crimea, the peninsula annexed in 2014. Authorities had issued an air attack warning at 8.57pm local time (17.57 GMT) throughout the peninsula. The governor announced an hour later that the alert had been lifted. The missile attack follows one on the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol.
Two Russian SU-30s towards NATO airspace, escorted by 2 Italian F35s to the Russian borders
On the afternoon of September 21, two F35s of the Italian Air Force of the A-32nd Wing task force, engaged in the Malbork air base in Poland, received their first take-off order after NATO radars had detected the presence of aircraft Russian Su-30s near NATO airspace. The Italian F-35s have the two Russian fighters towards the Russian borders. The operation, NATO underlines, “was conducted in a professional manner and the F-35s returned to Malbork air base at the end of the mission. At no time did the Russian aircraft enter NATO airspace”.
Moscow: two more Ukrainian drones destroyed over the Russian Kursk region
Russian air defense systems destroyed two more Ukrainian drones over the Russian Kursk region at 11pm Moscow time. The Russian news agency ‘Tass’ reported this, citing the Russian Ministry of Defense. Previously, at 10.30pm Moscow time, Russian air defense systems had destroyed two other drones, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.
Two more Ukrainian drones destroyed over the Kursk region of Russia
Russian air defense systems destroyed two more Ukrainian drones over the Russian Kursk region at 11pm Moscow time. The Russian news agency ‘Tass’ reported this, citing the Russian Ministry of Defense. Previously, at 10.30pm Moscow time, Russian air defense systems had destroyed two other drones, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.
#RussiaUkraine #war #Kiev #Russian #Black #Sea #fleet #killed #Italian #fighters #intercept #Russian #planes #Poland #NATO #space