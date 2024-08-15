Lukashenko: “We don’t want escalation, but Belarus is ready to fight”

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has once again called on Ukraine and Russia to “sit down at the negotiating table and end” the war, but also threatened to use tactical nuclear weapons if Belarus’s borders were violated by the enemy. In an interview with Russian state broadcaster VGTRK, Lukashenko says that only the West “needs” this conflict, not the Ukrainian and Russian people. “We do not want an escalation and a war against the whole of NATO, but if it comes to that, we will have no other choice: as soon as someone crosses the state border, the response will be immediate,” the Belarusian president says. “We will not use any weapons until they set foot on our” territory, Lukashenko adds. According to President Vladimir Putin’s close ally, “high-ranking representatives” of the American leadership want to “let Ukrainians and Russians beat each other to death and destroy each other.”