Vladimir Putin he visited the “Dnepr” military base in the Kherson region, where he met the leaders of the Russian troops engaged at the front, and then also went to Lugansk. However, the visits did not stop Moscow from launching an attack on a market right in the center of Kherson, causing one death and six injuries. Volodymyr Zelensky he responded by going to Avdiivka, a hotspot on the eastern front where he said he was “honored to be next to the Ukrainian heroes”.

Possible security risks blew up the march of the so-called in Moscow May 9 Immortal Regiment, during which the descendants of the fighters who participated in the war against the Nazis parade carrying photographs of their relatives. Without the parade, to celebrate the tsar wants by that date – or before the press conference in June – an immediate victory for Bakhmutaccording to the experts of the US think tank Isw. And to do so, he could go back to turning to the head of the private militia WagnerYevgeny Prigozhin, reads the American report.

What is clear, at least for British officials at the G7 ministerial held in Tokyo, is that Putin will use “all the tools he has left”, including nuclear threats and cyber attacks, in response to the planned Ukrainian counter-offensive. Thus diplomatic tension remains high, with NATO accusing Russia of being “the greatest threat to security” of the Alliance and the G7 Foreign Affairs.

On the diplomatic front, the French president Emmanuel Macron he allegedly instructed his foreign policy adviser, Emmanuel Bonne, to collaborate with the senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi to establish a plan that could be used as a basis for future negotiations between Moscow and Kiev, aiming for talks as early as this summer. In the meantime, we try to breathe a sigh of relief on the issue ofimport of Ukrainian grain to Europe. In fact, an agreement between Warsaw and Kiev for the transit of Ukrainian agricultural products to Poland arrived in the evening.

To know more

The backstory – So Biden managed to convince Al Sisi

Video – US journalist Gershkovich reappears in court