A fight broke out between Russian army soldiers and Wagner group militiamen and turned into a shootout in the occupied town of Stanytsia Luhanska, Luhansk region. According to the Ukrainian General Staff, there were casualties on both sides: “They are trying to shift the responsibility for their tactical miscalculations and losses onto each other.”

Meanwhile, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov announces that Chechen troops “have gone to the special operations area”.

It’s a storm after the words of the Chinese ambassador in France, Lu Shaye, pronounced during an interview with the Lci TV channel. “In international law, even these countries of the former Soviet Union do not have effective status because there is no international agreement to materialize their status as sovereign countries.” Not new for Lu, who often found himself having to defend himself following questionable assessments, but certainly a blow to Beijing’s credibility and its ambitions for mediation between Ukraine and Russia. Equally slippery was Lu’s response to the question whether, in his view, Crimea was part of Ukraine. “It depends”, replied the Chinese diplomat, arguing that we need to analyze the way in which the problem is perceived: for him “it is not so simple” to establish who owns the peninsula overlooking the Black Sea, because “it was Russian at the beginning ». Arguments which, in the midst of Moscow’s aggression against Ukraine, have gone viral on social media and which have inevitably aroused a harsh reaction from the Baltic countries. For the Latvian Foreign Minister, Edgars Rinkēvičs, Lu’s words “are completely unacceptable”, while the new Estonian Foreign Minister, Margus Sahkna, defined them as “false and a wrong interpretation of history”, adding that “for international law, the Baltic States have been sovereign since 1918, but they have been occupied for fifty years”.

The visas denied by the US to Russian journalists following Foreign Minister Serghei Lavrov, expected in the next few hours in New York for the meeting of the UN Security Council, of which Russia is already president among a thousand, also become a coincidence controversy. We will not forget and we will not forgive. I knew that American colleagues are renowned for doing this kind of thing but I was sure that this time, given the high attention, it would be different. I was wrong», thundered Lavrov before leaving Moscow.