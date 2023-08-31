Day of violent attacks from both sides, with one rain of bombs in the skies of Kiev it’s a dense drone launch on Moscow. During the night, at least 10 Ukrainian drones would have attacked the Russian airport of Pskov, where four Il-76 aircraft were damaged. “The war is moving more and more towards the territory of Russia, and this cannot be stopped,” he said Mykhailo Podolyakadviser to the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. Explosions were heard in the Russian city of Shebekino, in the Belgorod region, so much so that Moscow was forced to temporarily close the capital’s three airports. While the weapons show no sign of silence, i EU defense ministers met in Toledo for the usual informal meeting at the end of August, useful for preparing the next decisions. From the Spanish citizen, the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy, Joseph Borrellannounced the launch of a fund to support Kiev in the long term with 5 billion a year for four years, 2024-2027, for a total of 20 billion. The EU also accelerates on ammunition productionwith its ASAP plan coming into full swing with three framework contracts via the European Defense Agency already signed.
New Ukrainian attack on the Crimea. The head of the Russian administration on the peninsula, Sergei Aksyonov, reported on his Telegram channel that the air defenses of Crimea shot down a Ukrainian cruise missile earlier today. Target the eastern part of the peninsula near the city of Feodosia, with parts of the missile hitting a power line. Two Ukrainian combat drones were instead intercepted over the Bryansk region of Russia, near the border.
Moscow vetoes a resolution on sanctions against Mali
Russia has vetoed a UN Security Council resolution on sanctions against Mali. The text, prepared by France and the United Arab Emirates, wanted to extend the sanctions regime and the monitoring of the measures for another year, however expressing the willingness to review the measures. Moscow instead wants the CDS to immediately end the independent monitoring of the United Nations targeted sanctions on Mali and completely abolish the sanctions regime on the African country in August 2024. «Although we have repeatedly called for a constructive approach and a sensible compromise, the text it has in no way taken into consideration the concerns of the Malian side or the Russian position,” said Moscow’s ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia after the veto.
