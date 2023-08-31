Day of violent attacks from both sides, with one rain of bombs in the skies of Kiev it’s a dense drone launch on Moscow. During the night, at least 10 Ukrainian drones would have attacked the Russian airport of Pskov, where four Il-76 aircraft were damaged. “The war is moving more and more towards the territory of Russia, and this cannot be stopped,” he said Mykhailo Podolyakadviser to the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. Explosions were heard in the Russian city of Shebekino, in the Belgorod region, so much so that Moscow was forced to temporarily close the capital’s three airports. While the weapons show no sign of silence, i EU defense ministers met in Toledo for the usual informal meeting at the end of August, useful for preparing the next decisions. From the Spanish citizen, the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy, Joseph Borrellannounced the launch of a fund to support Kiev in the long term with 5 billion a year for four years, 2024-2027, for a total of 20 billion. The EU also accelerates on ammunition productionwith its ASAP plan coming into full swing with three framework contracts via the European Defense Agency already signed.

