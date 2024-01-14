Ukraine pushed forward its peace formula to end nearly two years of war with Russia with a meeting of national security advisers from around the world in Davos yesterday.
President Volodymyr Zelenski, who is expected to speak at the World Economic Forum in Davos later in the week, was not present at the opening morning session, which included 81 participants from countries and international organizations. He was represented by his chief of staff, Andriy Yermak.
Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska said yesterday in a Telegram post that there is unlikely to be peace in Ukraine until at least May 2025, and that a constructive discussion in Davos on ending the conflict will not be possible because no Russian delegation will be present.
Meanwhile, North Korea is forging closer ties with Moscow. Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui will visit Russia from Monday to Wednesday at the invitation of his counterpart Sergei Lavrov, North Korean news agency KCNA reported.
Denmark, meanwhile, will provide a new $21m (£16.5m) aid package to Ukraine for the restoration of the city of Nikolaev in southern Ukraine. The aid package includes, among other things, projects for demining agricultural land and the reconstruction of the dormitory of the Nikolaev State Agrarian University.
Ukraine: Kiev media, Russian A-50 military plane shot down
Ukrainian forces struck two Russian military planes over the Sea of Azov last night, shooting down an A-50 and damaging an Il-22, local media say, citing Kiev army sources. The A-50 was shot down shortly after entering service over the Zaporizhzhia region, while the Il-22 was hit while flying over Kherson.
Zelensky: We have the potential to win the war
“Ukraine has sufficient potential to overcome this difficult war path. We have the potential to win.” Thus President Volodymyr Zelensky, explaining that Kiev is accelerating artillery production. In his daily video address to the Nation, Zelensky announced last night “good news” in particular on the new air defense systems. “There are new support packages for our warriors and agreements on joint production of weapons and ammunition; there will be more drones.”
Zelensky in Switzerland from today, will see Amherd president
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will begin a working visit to Switzerland today, where he will participate in the World Economic Forum in Davos tomorrow. This was reported by the Ukrinform agency, citing the press service of the Ukrainian presidency. Zelensky is scheduled to meet with the heads of both houses of parliament, party leaders and Swiss President Viola Amherd.
