Ukraine pushed forward its peace formula to end nearly two years of war with Russia with a meeting of national security advisers from around the world in Davos yesterday.

President Volodymyr Zelenski, who is expected to speak at the World Economic Forum in Davos later in the week, was not present at the opening morning session, which included 81 participants from countries and international organizations. He was represented by his chief of staff, Andriy Yermak.

Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska said yesterday in a Telegram post that there is unlikely to be peace in Ukraine until at least May 2025, and that a constructive discussion in Davos on ending the conflict will not be possible because no Russian delegation will be present.

Meanwhile, North Korea is forging closer ties with Moscow. Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui will visit Russia from Monday to Wednesday at the invitation of his counterpart Sergei Lavrov, North Korean news agency KCNA reported.

Denmark, meanwhile, will provide a new $21m (£16.5m) aid package to Ukraine for the restoration of the city of Nikolaev in southern Ukraine. The aid package includes, among other things, projects for demining agricultural land and the reconstruction of the dormitory of the Nikolaev State Agrarian University.

