The counterintelligence department of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the police have neutralized a group of Russian intelligence agents who were planning a series of arson attacks from Ukrainian territory in areas with a large influx of civilians in several European countries. The detainees are charged with the crime of “high treason committed under martial law” as well as “falsification of documents”. The authorities have launched an investigation and the suspects face life imprisonment. “The main targets of the enemy were shopping malls, gas stations, pharmacies and markets in Ukraine, Poland and the Baltics”.

To know more

What happened yesterday