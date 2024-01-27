Yet another day of invasion atrocity takes place in northern Ukraine, in Sumy: two civilians, a brother and a sister, killed in cold blood by a Russian reconnaissance and sabotage group. The military leader of the oblast, Volodymyr Artyukh, denounced it, explaining that the “cynical and brutal” killing took place in the community of Khotyn, a few kilometers from the border with Russia. According to the investigation by the Prosecutor General's Office, the Russians killed the two brothers, a 54-year-old man and the 68-year-old woman, by shooting at the vehicle in which they were travelling. Lives broken for no apparent reason, in a territory particularly tormented by the invasion. So much so that the official Artyukh launched yet another appeal “to the inhabitants asking them to evacuate, because Russian terrorists continue to kill the population”. Thus the count of civilian deaths from the war is growing, ready to cross the threshold of the third year, at least ten thousand according to the UN. And not only in the Sumy oblast: in Beryslav, in the southern region of Kherson, explosives dropped by a drone killed one person, as reported by the governor.

Two more civilians were killed by Russian artillery in Donetsk, where in the last few hours the bodies of five people who lost their lives in a Russian raid on the New York village two weeks ago were pulled from the rubble. What is clear – according to the Ukrainians – is that the Russian army has intensified offensive actions on the southern and eastern fronts of Ukraine. And according to British intelligence, the priority of the Russian troops remains Avdiivka, in Donetsk, a city under attack by the invaders for months.

According to the GB analysis, “Kremlin forces are organizing a three-pronged attack to surround the city from the south and north, also fighting on the outskirts.” However, Ukrainian counterattacks are preventing the settlement from falling, and Russian forces have suffered heavy losses in personnel and armored vehicles, often caused by Ukrainian drones. Losses such that – according to Kiev – north of the city there would be “an area the size of a football field where there are more than one hundred corpses of Russian soldiers who will never return to their families”.

With the war continuing on the front and diplomacy not finding the momentum for a negotiated solution, it remains essential for the Ukrainian government to secure Western aid, promised but not yet materialised. According to American officials at the Washington Post, the Biden administration is working on a long-term strategy that supports Ukraine, despite the stalemate in Congress over funding for Kiev. But these plans do not include the reconquest of the territories occupied by Russia. A strategy – born from the failure of the Ukrainian counteroffensive – which if confirmed will be difficult for Zelensky's Ukrainian government to digest, which continues to invoke the return to the 1991 borders as an indispensable option. Press rumors instead suggest that pragmatism is insinuating itself into Western strategy on the future of war. Because the Russian threat is growing. To such an extent that the United States is reportedly planning to station its nuclear weapons in the United Kingdom for the first time in 15 years, writes the Guardian, citing Pentagon documents seen by the Telegraph. Meanwhile, Steadfast Defender has kicked off in recent days, the largest NATO exercise in recent decades which will last until May 31st and will also involve Eastern Europe, on Russia's doorstep. And the Alliance is ready to strengthen by expanding to Sweden: after Turkey's approval – which unlocked the American government's green light for the sale of F-16 fighters to Ankara – only Hungary's approval is awaited, special observation also to unblock the European aid destined for Kiev, a few days away from the extraordinary European Council which will have to find a solution precisely on this point.

To know more