“Russian troops used cruise missiles and drones on the territory of Ukraine this evening,” the Ukrainian Air Force said late yesterday, adding that threats of enemy drone strikes had been reported for the Kharkiv Oblast and Belgorod Oblast. At the same time, there were reports of a cruise missile in the Sumy region and an unmanned aerial vehicle on the border of the Kharkiv and Poltava regions and heading south. Ukrinform reported that four people, including a 12-year-old, were injured in the Kherson region.

