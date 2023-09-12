Kiev’s reconquest of the ‘Boyko Towers’ oil platforms off the coast of Crimea, occupied by Russia in 2015, marks a new important step forward in the stressful Ukrainian counteroffensive, while NATO prepares for its largest command exercise in 2024 joint since the Cold War.

It was theintelligence military to announce the success of the operation in which Kiev units regained control of the Petro Godovalets, Ukraine, Tavrida and Sivash drilling platforms used by the Russians also for military purposes. During the action, marked among other things by a firefight between Kiev boats and a Russian Su-30 fighter, the Ukrainian special forces seized helicopter ammunition and the Neva radar, capable of tracking the movements of the ships in the Black Sea. Progress is also being recorded in the direction of Bakhmut, in Donetsk, where – according to Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar – the army “has had some success in the area of ​​Klishchiivka and Andriivka”.

The Ukrainians have liberated a total of 49 square kilometers of territory near the city, now reduced to little more than a pile of rubble, advancing meter after meter, trench after trench, in a war fought with an “intensity” that the chief of staff USA, Mark Milley, said he had “never seen it”.

Word of the general who, together with his staff, has been monitoring operations on the Ukrainian battlefields 24 hours a day, 7 days a week in a top-secret area of ​​the Pentagon since the beginning of the Russian invasion. The progress on the ground by the Ukrainian side is also confirmed by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) through the analysis of a series of geolocalized videos.

The air defense announced that it had shot down 12 Iranian-made Shahed kamikaze drones and another of an unidentified type launched by the Russians towards the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions. And while Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky says he is convinced that if Donald Trump wins the American presidential elections he will not support Vladimir Putin, NATO is preparing a maxi exercise planned to repel a possible Russian aggression against one of its members.

It will be held, the Financial Times anticipates, in spring 2024, and will include between 500 and 700 air combat missions, involving more than 50 ships and around 41,000 troops from 31 countries plus Sweden. Meanwhile, contacts with Washington continue for further aid. “In addition to Atacms, we are also talking with the US about other long-range weapons,” the head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office Andry Yermak wrote on Telegram.

In turn, Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko said he hoped that 3.3 billion dollars would arrive from the United States in 2023 to cover the budget deficit and another 12-14 in 2024. Of measures to improve air defense capacity and protecting energy infrastructure was discussed by Zelensky with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who arrived unexpectedly in Kiev, who however expressed Berlin’s caution regarding the possibility of delivering Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine. But Kiev’s campaign to equip itself with as many weapons as possible does not stop because, Zelensky underlined on CNN, «this is a counterattack. It is not a film with a happy ending” and “victory is the only thing that can lead to the liberation of Ukraine and prevent Russia from attacking other countries”.

