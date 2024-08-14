The Ukrainian advance in Kursk continues. “We are creating a buffer zone to prevent Moscow from striking from that region,” Kiev said. Ukraine also attacked four Russian air bases with drones and captured 100 prisoners. Moscow denies the Ukrainian advance but moves its troops. The Russian Defense Ministry: “An armored vehicle produced in Italy was hit in Kursk.” The vehicle is produced by a company in Abruzzo and sold abroad, it is not supplied to the army. And it was not supplied to Ukraine as part of the government decrees. Sabotage of the Nord Stream: a German prosecutor issued a Arrest warrant for Ukrainian diver. Repatriation blocked of the Ukrainian orphans, remain in Bergamo.

