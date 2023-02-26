It is the fourth day of the second year of war. The clash in the Donbass continues and the battles continue in Bakhmut, with Kiev denying the successes claimed by the Wagner mercenaries in the villages of Yahidne and Berkhivka around the city. In the aftermath of the Ukrainian alarm about a possible hail of attacks from the Black Sea, Russian forces withdrew the only ship with Kalibr missiles present in the basin. But the danger remains, and there is no room for a diplomatic solution.

Zelensky: We will also liberate the Crimea

Kiev ups the ante by announcing a spring counter-offensive to liberate all occupied territories, including the peninsula on the Black Sea. «That is our land. We will bring our flag back to every corner of Ukraine,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Putin against NATO: they want to liquidate us

There is no dialogue, tension is skyrocketing and Russian President Vladimir Putin once again accuses NATO of de facto participation in the war “by sending tens of billions of dollars worth of armaments to Ukraine”, while the West “has a only goal: to liquidate the Russian Federation”.



A Ukrainian serviceman prepares an anti-tank rocket launcher at an undisclosed location in the Donetsk region

Skepticism about China’s peace plan

In fact, Western skepticism about the Chinese peace plan is still strong, including that of Berlin, which in the words of Defense Minister Boris Pistorius underlines how it is necessary “to judge Beijing by its actions and not by its words”.

Lukashenko in Beijing to evade sanctions

According to the American think tank Isw, in any case Putin shows no signs of willingness to compromise, while Belarusian leader Aleksander Lukashenko will be in China from February 28 to March 2 to meet Xi Jinping with the task of “helping Russia and China to evade sanctions”. With no diplomatic solution in sight, the battle for both sides remains that of arms.

