It is the fourth day of the second year of war. The clash in the Donbass continues and the battles continue in Bakhmut, with Kiev denying the successes claimed by the Wagner mercenaries in the villages of Yahidne and Berkhivka around the city. In the aftermath of the Ukrainian alarm about a possible hail of attacks from the Black Sea, Russian forces withdrew the only ship with Kalibr missiles present in the basin. But the danger remains, and there is no room for a diplomatic solution.
Zelensky: We will also liberate the Crimea
Kiev ups the ante by announcing a spring counter-offensive to liberate all occupied territories, including the peninsula on the Black Sea. «That is our land. We will bring our flag back to every corner of Ukraine,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Putin against NATO: they want to liquidate us
There is no dialogue, tension is skyrocketing and Russian President Vladimir Putin once again accuses NATO of de facto participation in the war “by sending tens of billions of dollars worth of armaments to Ukraine”, while the West “has a only goal: to liquidate the Russian Federation”.
Skepticism about China’s peace plan
In fact, Western skepticism about the Chinese peace plan is still strong, including that of Berlin, which in the words of Defense Minister Boris Pistorius underlines how it is necessary “to judge Beijing by its actions and not by its words”.
Lukashenko in Beijing to evade sanctions
According to the American think tank Isw, in any case Putin shows no signs of willingness to compromise, while Belarusian leader Aleksander Lukashenko will be in China from February 28 to March 2 to meet Xi Jinping with the task of “helping Russia and China to evade sanctions”. With no diplomatic solution in sight, the battle for both sides remains that of arms.
CIA: Beijing could invade Taiwan by 2027
Xi Jinping has ordered his army to be ready to invade Taiwan “by 2027” even as he begins to have doubts about his ability to do so after witnessing Russia’s debacle in Ukraine. This was stated by the head of the CIA, William Burns, in an interview with cbs. “It is not certain that China will invade Taiwan in 2027 or any other year,” the head of the agency specified. “Our assessment to date is that Beijing’s leader and army chiefs are not sure they will be able to complete the mission.”
Zelensky removes the commander of the armed forces in Donbass
The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, has removed from his post General Eduard Moskalev, commander of the Joint Forces Operation, ie the operation in Donbass. The dismissal decree, n.113/2023, was published on the website of the Ukrainian presidency. Moskalev was appointed joint forces operation commander in March last year.
