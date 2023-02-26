It is the fourth day of the second war year. The clash in the Donbass continues and the battles continue in Bakhmut, with Kiev denying the successes claimed by the Wagner mercenaries in the villages of Yahidne and Berkhivka around the city. In the aftermath of the Ukrainian alarm for a possible rain of attacks from the Black SeaRussian forces have withdrawn the only Kalibr missile ship in the dock. But the danger remains, and there is no room for a diplomatic solution.
Zelensky: We will also liberate the Crimea
Kiev ups the ante by announcing a spring counter-offensive to liberate all occupied territories, including the peninsula on the Black Sea. “That is our land. We will bring our flag back to every corner of Ukraine,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Putin against NATO: they want to liquidate us
There is no dialogue, tension is skyrocketing and Russian President Vladimir Putin he once again accuses NATO of actually participating in the war “by sending tens of billions of dollars of armaments to Ukraine”, while the West “has only one goal: to liquidate the Russian Federation”.
Skepticism about China’s peace plan
In fact, Western skepticism about the Chinese peace planincluding that of Berlin, which in the words of Defense Minister Boris Pistorius underlines how it is necessary “to judge Beijing by its actions and not by its words”.
Lukashenko in Beijing to evade sanctions
According to the American think tank Isw, in any case Putin shows no signs of willingness to compromise, while Belarusian leader Aleksander Lukashenko will be in China from February 28 to March 2 to meet Xi Jinping with the task of “helping Russia and China a evade sanctions». With no diplomatic solution in sight, the battle for both sides remains that of arms.
The Attorney General: Over 71,500 war crimes committed by Russia
The Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine has recorded that Russian forces have committed 71,586 war crimes and crimes of aggression in Ukraine since the start of the conflict. The brings it back The Kyiv Independent. At least 461 children have died since the war broke out on February 24, 2022, and 927 have been injured.
The Ukrainian military shoots down three drones
The Ukrainian military shot down a Shahed drone over Chernihiv Oblast. This was reported by ‘The Kyiv Independent’ citing the northern operational command of Ukraine, which later announced that two other drones were intercepted and shot down, without specifying in which region. Since yesterday, Russia has launched an attack using Iranian-made Shahed drones.
Kazakhstan supports China on the political settlement of the conflict
Kazakhstan welcomes China’s proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine and a political solution to the Ukrainian conflict. “China’s position on a political solution to the Ukrainian crisis deserves to be supported as it aims at ending the bloodshed on the basis of territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty of states in accordance with the fundamental principles of the Charter of United Nations,” Kazakhstan’s foreign ministry said. “We believe that there is no alternative to a peaceful solution to this conflict, which should be based exclusively on international law and on the principles of the United Nations Charter”, said the ministry. Astana invites the parties involved in the military conflict “to show good will, to cease hostilities and to sit down at the negotiating table, asking the international community to do everything possible to contribute to a diplomatic solution to the situation”.
CIA: Beijing could invade Taiwan by 2027
Xi Jinping has ordered his army to be ready to invade Taiwan “by 2027” even as he begins to have doubts about his ability to do so after witnessing Russia’s debacle in Ukraine. This was stated by the head of the CIA, William Burns, in an interview with cbs. “It is not certain that China will invade Taiwan in 2027 or any other year,” the head of the agency specified. “Our assessment to date is that Beijing’s leader and army chiefs are not sure they will be able to complete the mission.”
Zelensky removes the commander of the armed forces in Donbass
The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, has removed from his post General Eduard Moskalev, commander of the Joint Forces Operation, ie the operation in Donbass. The dismissal decree, n.113/2023, was published on the website of the Ukrainian presidency. Moskalev was appointed joint forces operation commander in March last year.
