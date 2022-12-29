On the threshold of 2023, Russia clearly demonstrates that it has no intention of giving Ukraine a break. And it launches a new rain of bombs in what the Defense Ministry of Kiev has called “one of the most massive missile attacks on Moscow since the beginning of the war”. In the early hours of the morning, air raid alarms sounded across the country. Then, the explosions in Kiev, Lviv, Kharkiv, Odessa and Sumy. In all, ten territories were devastated by the fire of the invaders, with at least three civilians killed and seven wounded. And while a diplomatic solution remains remote, with Russian Foreign Minister Serghei Lavrov dismissing the peace plan proposed by Volodymyr Zelensky as “an illusion”, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is nominating Italy as “guarantor of a process” that will lead at the end of the conflict.

Although the Ukrainian army has shot down 54 missiles out of the 69 launched by the Russians, Kiev reports that the latest offensive has hit a hospital, residential buildings and critical infrastructures, causing extensive damage to electricity grids that have left 40% of citizens in the dark Kiev and forced to emergency blackout several territories. This just as from Moscow, the spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova wished journalists “warmth, faith and light” for the new year. A second wave of Russian attacks then also struck with kamikaze drones: a “senseless barbarism”, commented the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. And the latest report by the Ukrainian police can speak of barbarism, which referred to 1,116 civilian bodies found so far in the liberated regions of Mykolaiv, Donetsk, Kherson and Kharkiv. Tensions are rising with Belarus, which reported that it had intercepted a Ukrainian missile on its territory in the Brest region. Minsk has summoned the Ukrainian ambassador, informing him of the protest of Lukashenko’s government, but from Kiev they reject the accusations and “do not rule out a deliberate provocation by the Russian terrorist state, which has traced a route for its cruise missiles which would allow them to be intercepted in the airspace above the territory of Belarus”.

Rocket attacks across Ukraine, the toll is at least three dead The toll from Russian missile attacks in Ukraine on Thursday is at least three dead and electricity outages in most regions. Blasts occurred across Ukraine, including in Kiev, the second city of Kharkiv in the east, and the western city of Lviv near the border with Poland. “We have three dead and six wounded, including a child,” Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi said of the day’s shelling. Ukraine’s commander-in-chief, General Valeriy Zaluzhny, said Russia fired 69 cruise missiles, 54 of which were shot down. Zelensky: Russia at an impasse, it has fewer and fewer missiles Following its continuous attacks against Ukraine, Russia “has fewer and fewer missiles” and has entered a “dead end”. Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelenski said this evening. “With each of these missile strikes, Russia is only sinking deeper and deeper into a dead end. They have fewer and fewer missiles. Instead, the status of the world’s biggest terrorist will have consequences for Russia and its citizens for a long time to come. And every rocket just confirms that all of this has to go to court,” he said in his evening video address. Russia today launched a massive new attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, leaving at least three people injured in Kiev and 90% of the city of Lviv without power. The president said that as a result of this attack there are interruptions of electricity supplies in most of the country. “Our energy engineers and repair crews are doing everything possible throughout the day to ensure that Ukrainians are affected as little as possible by the consequences of the terrorist attack,” he added.