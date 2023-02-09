Russian forces have retook theirs big offensive in Lugansk. The pace of Moscow’s operations along the Svatove-Kreminna line has picked up over the past week. Crossing the Ukrainian defense line here would mean getting closer to the Russians Kramatorsk, the largest and most strategic city, an important military post for the Ukrainian army. But the doubt expressed by several military analysts is that in the end the forces of Vladimir Putin is not such as to complete the breakthrough action.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in Brussels he toured the European institutions and told the 27 leaders gathered in the European Parliament that he must go home with “results”. Weapons are at the top of the list. The military question was also addressed in the note issued in tandem with the president of the European Council, Charles Michel. «It is essential – reads the document – ​​that the EU and all partners intensify the military supportespecially now that the risks of a new Russian offensive are increasing”.

New attack by the Russian ambassador in Italy, Sergei Razovto the Italian government. The diplomat attacked the defense minister Guido Crosetto who recently sounded the alarm of a possible Third World War if Russian tanks arrive in Kiev. «I don’t think – Razov said in an interview – that the defense minister of a country that played a well-known role in unleashing the Second World War should talk about Third World war».

To know more

The backstory – The EU opens up to the supply of jets: “But the NATO green light is needed”

The case – Zelensky’s Europe isolates Meloni

The background – And now the premier is seeking revenge on the migrants

The comment – ​​But foreign policy is not made with complaints

Zelensky at the European Council: “The values ​​defended by the Ukrainians are also European”

