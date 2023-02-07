Tens of thousands of Russian soldiers sent to eastern Ukraine would be the tangible signal of the military reinforcement that Moscow is putting in place in view of the foreseeable offensive after February 15th. The governor of the Lugansk region, Serhiy Gaidai, quoted by the BBC: «We are seeing more and more men deployed in our direction». Gaidai also speaks of a “triple” advance, at least in Lugansk, where the Russian objectives could be the cities of Bilohorivka, Kreminna and Svatove.

Meanwhile, the German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius in Kiev, on an unannounced visit to Germany, according to the German press. In the Ukrainian capital, the new defense minister announced that the Ukrainians will receive over 100 Leopard 1A5 crawlers from various European countries.

In the foreground i propaganda methods used in this conflict by the Kremlin. The EU High Representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, speaks: «This war is not conducted only on the battlefield by soldiers. It also takes place in the information space – said Borrell -. Nothing new about this, lying and spreading disinformation is nothing new, Goebbels already invented it during the Second World War». Making matters worse, Borrell then added that «what’s new today is intensity, will and tools. Goebbels didn’t have the Internet and no social media tools. Today, people who behave like Goebbels – telling a lie 1,000 times – have a powerful ability to multiply at the speed of light and reach everyone everywhere.

The five Scandinavian Olympic Committees have urged the International Olympic Committee to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from ‘international sports participation’ and therefore also at the Paris 2024 games due to the war in Ukraine. The national committees of Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Norway say they want to once again express their ‘resolute support for the Ukrainian people and the call for peace’. The three Baltic prime ministers called for a ban last week and said an Olympic boycott is a possibility. The Latvian Olympic Committee has threatened to boycott the Paris Games if Russian athletes are admitted.

