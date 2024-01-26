Russia and Ukraine continue to argue over the circumstances of Wednesday's crash of a Russian military transport plane in the Belgorod border region. All 74 people on board died in the crash. Russia says the plane was carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war who were to be exchanged and that Ukrainian forces shot it down.

The plane's black boxes were delivered to a special laboratory in Moscow for analysis, Russian state media reported. The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, asked for maximum clarity on the incident, accusing Moscow of “playing with the lives of Ukrainian prisoners of war”.

The journalist of Wall Street Journal Evan Gershkovich has lost his appeal against his arrest, Russian state news agencies report. A Moscow court extended his pre-trial detention until the end of March, meaning the journalist will have spent at least a year behind bars in Russia.

Former NATO security general George Robertson told Sky News that Ukrainians “are fighting for us” and “we must do more.” He said that if Russia were to defeat Ukraine, the “rest of us” would be in danger because Putin would be “fueled by any success he has in Ukraine.”

Ukraine has invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to participate in peace talks, Volodymyr Zelensky's top advisor said. Switzerland has agreed to hold the summit, which will be attended by numerous world leaders, but neither the location nor the date has yet been set.

