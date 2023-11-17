The Ukrainian army is engaged in violent fighting with Russian forces on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River, which has been controlled by Russian forces for months. “Heavy fighting continues,” the military said in a statement yesterday, adding that it had pushed back Russian forces to gain a foothold across the river in the Kherson region. “Sabotage, raid and reconnaissance operations are underway,” he added.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said Moscow’s forces were inflicting heavy casualties on Ukrainian troops on the Dnipro River, after Kiev claimed it had established a bridgehead on the Russian-controlled eastern bank. “The enemy is located on the right (western) bank of the Dnipro and during attempts to land on the islands lost more than 460 soldiers, killed and wounded, two tanks and 17 vehicles,” the Moscow Defense Ministry said.

“Ukrainian units managed to oust the Russians from their positions on the left bank of the river,” the Ukrainian General Staff said, despite encountering “a fairly large line of fortifications” and “strong enemy resistance.” The objective of these operations is to “push the enemy as far away as possible” from the river to prevent it from bombing the city of Kherson and other locations on the right bank, controlled by Kiev’s forces. On the Russian side, an official from occupied Kherson acknowledged this week that the Ukrainians had positions on the left bank, but assured that the Russian army had blocked them.

Meanwhile, a new package of sanctions is being examined by EU ambassadors. «During today’s meeting of permanent representatives to the EU (Coreper), the European Commission and the External Action Service presented their proposals for further restrictive measures against Russia. An initial exchange of views followed. Now the examination of the proposals and the technical work will continue in view of the continuation of the discussion in Coreper” a diplomatic source reported yesterday.

And Italian and Ukrainian companies will work together on the development of Kiev’s defense industry. The Ukrainian Minister of Strategic Industries, Oleksandr Kamyshin, announced this on Telegram. «Italy is our strategic partner, which has supported Ukraine since the first days of the large-scale invasion, maintaining its position and intentions to this day. And we had another confirmation of this,” Kamyshin said, adding that he met with Deputy Defense Minister Luciano Portolano, government representatives and important Italian manufacturers in various sectors of the military industry.

Ukraine will also build a “dry port” in the western region of Transcarpathia, in order to increase grain exports to the European Union. The local authorities declared it. The multimodal logistics hub, Horonda Platform, which will be built in the village of Horonda, will be built by Italian investors, the Transcarpathian Regional Administration said in a statement on Facebook. The “dry port” will include warehouses, containers for grains and sunflower oil, as well as infrastructure for reloading goods from the Ukrainian broad-gauge railway to the European narrow-gauge railway lines. Kiev is trying to increase exports of grain and other goods through alternative routes after the failure of the Black Sea grain deal.

