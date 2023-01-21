The clash on the German tanks to be destined for Kiev is at a critical point. “Indecision is killing more and more people. Every day of delay means death for Ukrainians. Think quickly», writes President Zelensky’s adviser on Twitter, Mykhailo Podolyak, referring to the lack of green light from Berlin for the delivery of Leopard crawlers. At the same time, the foreign ministers of Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania are asking Germany to break the delay.
Experts estimate there are around 2,000 Leopard tanks in use by 13 countries across Europe, and they are increasingly seen as vital to Ukraine’s war effort as the conflict approaches its second year. But Berlin must give these nations approval to re-export German-made tanks to Ukraine, and has so far resisted requests to do so.
Scholz has insisted that any such plan must be fully coordinated with the entire Western alliance, and German officials have indicated they will not approve the transfer of the Leopards unless the United States also agrees to send some of its tanks to Kiev.
Meanwhile, the United States is advising Ukraine to wait to launch the final offensive against Russia until the last package of American weapons is available and the training of Kiev soldiers is completed.
Kiev, Sea King helicopters donated by the UK have arrived
The Sea King helicopters donated by the UK have arrived in Ukraine, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said. He did not specify the number of aircraft obtained. «This is a great reinforcement for the Ukrainian Navy. Our cooperation will continue to increase,” Reznikov said on Twitter, thanking his British counterpart Ben Wallace. In November, London announced it was sending three Sea King helicopters to Ukraine.
US troops will remain in Romania for another 9 months
The thousands of American soldiers stationed in southeast Romania will remain there for at least another nine months. Pentagon officials report it to the New York Times. Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, the Mihail Kogalniceanu air base, just a seven-minute flight from the position of Russian troops in Crimea, has become a training center for NATO forces in southeastern Europe. And, in the event of an invasion of Russia, the soldiers stationed at the base would be on the front line. Since last summer there are about 4,000 Americans, before then the US contingent was much smaller and had been mobilized immediately after the invasion of Ukraine by Moscow’s forces. Defense Department officials also announced that troops in Romania would henceforth be led by senior officers, including two-star generals. A move which, according to military analysts, indicates the need to make decisions quickly in case Russia were to move men and a half into NATO territory.
