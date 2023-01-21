The clash on the German tanks to be destined for Kiev is at a critical point. “Indecision is killing more and more people. Every day of delay means death for Ukrainians. Think quickly», writes President Zelensky’s adviser on Twitter, Mykhailo Podolyak, referring to the lack of green light from Berlin for the delivery of Leopard crawlers. At the same time, the foreign ministers of Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania are asking Germany to break the delay.

Experts estimate there are around 2,000 Leopard tanks in use by 13 countries across Europe, and they are increasingly seen as vital to Ukraine’s war effort as the conflict approaches its second year. But Berlin must give these nations approval to re-export German-made tanks to Ukraine, and has so far resisted requests to do so.

Scholz has insisted that any such plan must be fully coordinated with the entire Western alliance, and German officials have indicated they will not approve the transfer of the Leopards unless the United States also agrees to send some of its tanks to Kiev.

Meanwhile, the United States is advising Ukraine to wait to launch the final offensive against Russia until the last package of American weapons is available and the training of Kiev soldiers is completed.

