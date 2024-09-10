For the first time since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine Death came from the sky in the Moscow region too. A 46-year-old woman was killed and three others injured last night when Ukrainian drones hit two tall residential buildings in the town of Ramenksoyeabout fifty kilometers southeast of the capital. The Kremlin’s reaction was immediateaccording to which the attacks confirm the need for Russia to continue the so-called “special military operation” in order to “protect itself”. While Zelensky keep asking to NATO countries – first and foremost the USA – permission to use the missiles supplied by them for deep strikes on Russian territorydrones are the only usable weapon.

Moscow, Ukrainian drone attack: Ramenskoye hit, 35 km from the capital: video of the explosions



Meanwhile on the ground Russian troops continue to advance in eastern UkraineThat According to the Ministry of Defense, they conquered three villages within 24 hours and the town of Krasnogorivkain the Donetsk region. Krasnogorivka, which before the conflict had a population of 16,000, is located about twenty kilometers west of the capital city, Donetsk. In the evening Russian military bloggers have spoken of the beginning of a counteroffensive by Moscow’s forces in the Kursk region as well.invaded by Ukrainians since August 6th. However, this news has not yet been officially confirmed.

For further information: