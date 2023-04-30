«Several dozen pilots are already ready to fight on F-16 fighters». This was announced by Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force Command of Ukraine. “We are planning to transfer all pilots to F-16s. We have to teach everyone” how to use them. “The Air Force commander has identified pilots who already have a certain level of knowledge of English, have combat experience, and they are young pilots. They are ready to fight tomorrow too. “Now we need a political decision so that we can also start the training process for ground personnel. They are military officers and engineers. Several dozen pilots are already ready to fight”.

A few hours earlier the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky he had called on Western partners to take the decision to supply Ukraine with modern fighter jets, at the same time stressing that the absence of F-16 fighters would not affect the start of the counter-offensive by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Meanwhile it ended with 23 victimsincluding 6 children, the death toll in the Russian attack on the city of Humanin central Ukraine, where a nine-story building was hit by a missile. Three other children were rescued during the rescue operation. In Dnipro, a 31-year-old woman and her 2-year-old child were killed in the night attack.

Ukraine Russians bomb several cities with civilian casualties. In Uman the dramatic testimony of a woman.



“The prisoners of war, once you have obtained all the information from them, there is no point in keeping them any longer … They must be disposed of”. Dispose of. Like garbage. It’s the chilling words that i security services of Ukraine (SBU) reveal that they had intercepted a phone call from a Russian soldier stationed in Kharkiv: the soldier admitted – apparently bragging about it to an acquaintance of his – that he had repeatedly killed captured Ukrainian soldiers by slitting their throats after interrogating them.

The destruction at dawn in Uman. Dead and wounded





