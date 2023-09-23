Kiev confirms the breakthrough of the Surovikin line, in the Zaporizhzhia quadrant, and promises to maintain the momentum, without Lieutenant Autumn and later General Winter having an impact on military operations. “On the left flank of the Dnipro, near Verbove, we have made a breakthrough and continue to advance,” said the general leading the operation on the southern front line, Oleksandr Tarnavsky.

Meanwhile, other details emerge about the bombing of the Black Sea Fleet command in Sevastopol: nine people, according to the Ukrainian 007, were killed during the raid and 16 injured, including two generals. The cruise missiles would have in fact hit the neoclassical building located in the center of the city just as a high-level meeting was taking place.

Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, said a Voice of America that «among the wounded is the group commander, Alexander Romanchuk, in very serious conditions, while the chief of staff, Oleg Tsekov, is not conscious». Budanov did not confirm the news, which circulated in the evening, about the alleged death of the fleet commander, Admiral Viktor Sokolov.

Naturally, this is information not confirmed by the Russians, who actually downplay the coup pulled off by Kiev. Coincidentally, however, in the aftermath of the strike, the state agency Ria Novosti – known for having connections with external secret services, and also sanctioned by the EU – published a rather singular piece of news: the Russian armed forces had destroyed a Leopard tank in the Zaporizhzhia oblast with an “entirely German” crew on board. The news was not reported by other state or private agencies. But it can be found everywhere on the Russian internet.

The driver of the damaged tank – says the commander of a reconnaissance group identified as Legend – speaking in German would have said several times that “he was not a mercenary” but “a Bundeswehr soldier” as well as the entire crew killed by the Russians . The implications are clear: NATO would be taking part in the conflict. The Berlin authorities, interviewed by ANSA, did not comment on the matter.

We will see in the next few hours – or days – how this potentially explosive episode will develop. What is certain is that Kiev is pushing the direction of Zaporizhzhia a lot. As Washington strategists had long advised to do. On this point, according to the New York Times, there would be a strong “gap” between what the US expects and what Volodymyr Zelensky instead declares (“we will retake the eastern city of Bakhmut by the end of the year”). But even here, who knows, he might be a ‘psyop’ to confuse the Russians and lure them into one quadrant rather than another.

Tarnavsky admitted that his troops are moving slower than expected. «Not as fast as expected, not as fast as in the films about the Second World War… but the main thing now is not to lose this initiative, which we have. And don’t lose it in practice, with actions.”

The Ukrainian forces, after the spectacular strike in Sevastopol, where the most in-depth analysis of the images seems to suggest at least two direct hits on the command of the fleet with the Franco-British cruise missiles, would perhaps have attempted an encore, with the Russian defenses this time capable of defeating targets. But these are rumors that bounce around Telegram channels and are not confirmed. Russia has not yet responded tit-for-tat. Meanwhile, from New York, Russian Foreign Minister Serghei Lavrov complains that the West is trying “to Ukrainianize the global agenda” and warns that the world finds itself at “a crossroads”, increasingly on the brink of “a great war”. .

