“We have not yet launched a counteroffensive as such”, but it is more of “a test of the Ukrainian defense forces on the front line”. This is how Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak describes the advances of the Kiev army which, in just one week, led to the liberation of 100 square kilometers of territory occupied by the Russians.

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar defines a “gradual but constant” advance to which Moscow’s troops oppose a “very tough resistance”. The reason for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is clear: “Losing against Ukraine in this counteroffensive is actually losing the war,” he said in an interview with Nbc News. “We are still at the beginning, but we also see that the Ukrainians are gaining ground and that Ukraine is able to liberate the occupied land”, is the comment of the NATO secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, upon his arrival at the Defense Ministerial of the Atlantic alliance. “Ukrainian forces have shown exceptional courage and skill and Ukraine’s fight is a marathon and not a sprint,” US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin echoed him.

The Western allies are showing their support: in a joint statement the United States, United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Denmark have announced that they will work together to send defense equipment, including hundreds of missiles, to Ukraine. Russia, for its part, is trying in every way to weaken the morale and stability of the Ukrainian armed forces. First by announcing the successful attack on a Ukrainian drone production site, and then by leaking that the head of Kiev’s intelligence, Kirill Budanov, was seriously injured in a rocket attack and is now recovering in a hospital in Berlin. Moscow also announced that elections will be held in the Occupied Ukrainian Territories on September 10 following referendums held between September 23 and 27, 2022 in Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

Meanwhile Grossi, director of the IAEA, the UN agency for atomic energy, paid a visit to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. “On the one hand, the situation is serious, there are consequences and they are real”, he said referring to the damage caused by the collapse of the Nova Kakhovka dam, “on the other hand, a series of measures have been taken to stabilize the situation”. Grossi added that some IAEA inspectors will remain at the Russian-occupied plant, but that it will not be realistic to sign a security document on the site until fighting between Kiev and Moscow has ceased.

