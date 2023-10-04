Ukraine raises the bar on its counter-offensive, moving from isolated attacks to a massive raid on Russian soil: dozens of Ukrainian drones attacked Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk during the night, according to Moscow’s Defense Ministry which claims to have shot down 31 UAVs in what he called a “terrorist attack.” There were no victims, but damage to buildings and – according to the Ukrainian services – to a very expensive S-400 Triumph air defense system destroyed in Belgorod.

According to the governor of Bryansk, Alexander Bogomaz, the Ukrainians also attacked 50 homes and buildings with cluster munitions, weapons banned by dozens of countries due to their devastating consequences on civilians but which have long been used in the Ukrainian conflict.

On the ground, Crimea is confirmed as the theater of conflict, according to the Ukrainian forces: according to Gur Defense intelligence, the men of the Stuhna and Bratstvo special forces landed on the territory of the occupied peninsula, triggering a battle that saw “many deaths and wounded among the invaders”, but also “losses among the Ukrainian defenders”, reported 007 spokesman Andriy Yusov. The hit-and-run incursion, useful for shooting the video of a Ukrainian flag waving on the peninsula, was however denied by Moscow, according to which the night landing on Crimea was foiled: «The actions of the Russian forces’ planes have the penetration attempt by a landing group of the Ukrainian armed forces, which was heading in the direction of Cape Tarkhankut with a military boat and three jet skis, was stopped”, is the reconstruction of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

There is no independent confirmation of what happened during the night, but it is clear that Kiev’s forces are pushing to bring home results useful to give strength to their requests for Western support. Support that in recent days seems to be less solid than in recent months, after American funds for Kiev were removed from the law that avoided the US shutdown. President Joe Biden said he was concerned that internal battles within the Republican Party could create problems for war aid, announcing a major speech on Ukraine soon. Washington has meanwhile delivered to Kiev 1.1 million Iranian munitions that were intended for the Houthi rebels in Yemen but which the US seized.

Thus, after visiting the troops in Kharkiv, Ukrainian President Zelensky once again underlined how “important it is that our allies are not tired and are motivated like us”. «I feel that there is support from the United States, from the White House and from Congress» and, «although different opinions have been expressed, the majority support Ukraine. I am convinced that it will be like this in the future too”, he said, sounding confident. “The USA will remain with us and Europe will be on our side”, he said, also thanking Italy and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in an interview with Skytg24. The Ukrainian leader then raised yet another alarm over his army’s limited supplies of weapons: «Our counteroffensive is going ahead», but «we are missing bullets and anti-aircraft. Winter is another challenge for our population and the Ukrainian military. We must cross it without losing the initiative on the battlefield.”

To do this, he insisted, Ukraine is “doing everything to equip itself with more air defense systems before winter. And now we expect certain decisions from our partners.” No openness to dialogue with Moscow in the words of the president, who renews the invitation to the Pope to go to Kiev but only evoking the need to bring the deported Ukrainian children home. A man like Vladimir Putin cannot be trusted, according to Zelensky. «Russia is not interested in the diplomatic route. There have been Vatican talks, Turkey has also tried but the result is always the same: no one has succeeded. Not because the leaders are not strong but because the end of the war is contrary to Putin’s wishes”, is the president’s belief. «Putin has decided to move forward, he will block any agreement, just look at the wheat agreement». Thus, everything is still played out on weapons and terrain, at the gates of the 600th day of the war.

