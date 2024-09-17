Kiev seeks breakthrough in Kursk offensive. And it is attempting a maneuver to encircle enemy troops engaged in the counteroffensive by opening a gap further west of the first bridgehead in the Russian border region. According to RBC Ukraine, Kiev troops have broken through Russian defenses from another point on the border in recent days. But Moscow is trying to downplay the operation by announcing that it has repelled the attacks. The new incursion to encircle Russian troops comes as a response to the Russian counteroffensive launched last week by Moscow in Kursk, which has damaged Ukrainian gains in enemy territory.

Zelensky continues to focus on the battlefield, while preparing an autumn of developments on the diplomatic front. Because before sitting down at the table, Kiev wants to improve its position on the ground and continues to clamor for weapons and ammunition. But the allies are in trouble: according to CNN, ipUS military aid packages for Ukraine have been smaller in recent months as the supplies that the Pentagon is willing to send to Kiev have decreased. In this context, the West continues to promise support to Kiev, which in the meantime incessantly calls for the approval of its allies for the use of long-range missiles in Russia. An issue that divides the partners, between those who are worried about Putin’s threats of escalation and those who instead want to increase military supplies to Kiev. According to sources of the Times, even the United Kingdom – in the past among the pioneering countries of concessions to Kiev, from tanks to Storm Shadows – «will not act on its own initiative” on long-range missiles, without first obtaining US approval.

For further information:

What happened yesterday