She didn't wait Kiev's response to the massive wave of Russian raids that left at least 39 civilians dead across Ukraine. Russian local authorities have reported drone strikes conducted by enemy forces over the Moscow, Bryansk, Kursk and Oryol regions. However, the heaviest raid, in terms of victims, took place in Belgorod where, according to the Federation government, Ukrainian bombs fell right in the center, hitting residential areas and causing the death of at least 18 people, including two children. “President Vladimir Putin was informed about the attack of the Ukrainian armed forces on the residential areas of Belgorod”, explained the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov. Meanwhile, the number of victims caused by the attacks launched by Russia on 29 December continues in Ukraine. In the capital Kiev, at the moment, there is the most serious toll with 16 deaths. Figure destined to rise as we continue to dig through the rubble. The massacre will be remembered on January 1st, when a day of celebration will take place citizen mourning. In the wake of the climate of emotion and condemnation, the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky he returned to the issue of military assistance while overseas, the American Congress has not yet reached an agreement for the new one aid package to Kiev. “Weapons in the hands of Ukrainians are always a means of protecting human lives, and every manifestation of Russian terror repeatedly demonstrates that we cannot delay assistance to those who oppose terrorism,” Zelensky reminded. His advisor Mykhailo Podolyak instead reiterated the government's hard line on possible negotiations with Moscow. «There will not be in the classic sense of the term», he cut short, «there will be final requests to the Russian Federation and Moscow will accept them». «Russia has never submitted to ultimatums or blackmail. Anyone who came with a sword or a grenade was chased away”, replied the spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova.

