Tanks, missiles, long-range drones. And above all a glimpse of the coveted western fighters. Volodymyr Zelensky closes his European tour tweeting all his satisfaction from the plane that takes him home: «Italy, Germany, France, Great Britain. We’re back with new defense packs. More new and powerful weapons for the front line, more protection for our people from Russian terror, more political support,” writes the Ukrainian leader.

«In all the meetings we discussed our peace formula, and now there is more willingness on the part of our partners to follow it. There is more support for our EU membership, more understanding that Ukraine’s NATO entry is inevitable.” The last stop was today in London. Da Sunak received the commitment to supply hundreds of other air defense missiles and “new long-range attack drones with a range of over 200 km”. As well as the start, already this summer, of the training of its pilots on the F16. Prime Minister Sunak’s support for the creation of the “coalition for jets” to be supplied to Ukraine has proved to be fundamental for Zelensky.

“In the near future you will hear some very important decisions, but we have to work on them a little more,” explained the Ukrainian leader. Meanwhile, London will train the pilots, in a commitment that goes “hand in hand with the efforts of the United Kingdom to work with other countries on the supply” of the much desired F16.

“Over the past two days, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have advanced in places on the flanks around Bakhmut by a distance of between 350 meters and 2 kilometers.” This was stated by the spokesman of the eastern group of the armed forces of Ukraine, Serhiy Cherevaty, quoted by Rbc-Ukraine. “However, the enemy is resisting fiercely. During the day, 34 clashes took place in the Bakhmut direction, the enemy fired at our positions 479 times with various systems and artillery. There were 4 air raids,” he said. According to the WP, in January the head of Wagner Prigozhin offered Kiev information on the positions of the Russian troops in exchange for a withdrawal from Bakhmut.

As for the meeting with Macron, it was learned that “in the coming weeks, France will form and equip several battalions with dozens of armored vehicles and light tanks, including Amx-10Rcs. Our strategy is to help Ukraine resist,” he said, adding that during his recent talks with Zelensky in Paris, he opened the door to training Ukrainian pilots.

G7 leaders are set to tighten sanctions against Russia at their summit in Japan this week, with targeted energy and export measures helping Moscow’s war effort. The goal is the avoidance of sanctions involving third countries, and will seek to undermine future Russian energy production and to curb the traffic that supports Russia’s armed forces.

