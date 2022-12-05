Two in-depth attacks on its own territory such as had never been seen since the beginning of the military operation in Ukraine: Russia today discovered itself vulnerable, with Kiev’s drones hitting two strategic bomber bases hundreds of kilometers from its own borders. Moscow has responded to the raids, which left three dead and four wounded among the Russian military, with a new shower of missiles on a large part of Ukraine. Electricity and water outages in many cities, while two people were killed and two injured in the Zaporizhzhia region. Moldova, as happened on previous occasions, also suffered interruptions in the electricity system and a rocket fell in the north of its territory, near the border with Ukraine. This is probably a rocket from the Ukrainian air defense system.

The attacks occurred precisely on the day when Vladimir Putin drove a car across the bridge that connects Crimea to the territory of the Russian Federation, which is being reconstructed after the attack on 8 October with a truck bomb four dead.

Still speaking of a diplomatic solution remains the French president Emmanuel Macron, who said he maintains “regular direct contacts with Putin” believing that “the only way to find a solution” to the conflict is that of negotiations.

