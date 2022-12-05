Two in-depth attacks on its own territory such as had never been seen since the beginning of the military operation in Ukraine: Russia today discovered itself vulnerable, with Kiev’s drones hitting two strategic bomber bases hundreds of kilometers from its own borders. Moscow has responded to the raids, which left three dead and four wounded among the Russian military, with a new shower of missiles on a large part of Ukraine. Electricity and water outages in many cities, while two people were killed and two injured in the Zaporizhzhia region. Moldova, as happened on previous occasions, also suffered interruptions in the electricity system and a rocket fell in the north of its territory, near the border with Ukraine. This is probably a rocket from the Ukrainian air defense system.
The attacks occurred precisely on the day when Vladimir Putin drove a car across the bridge that connects Crimea to the territory of the Russian Federation, which is being reconstructed after the attack on 8 October with a truck bomb four dead.
Still speaking of a diplomatic solution remains the French president Emmanuel Macron, who said he maintains “regular direct contacts with Putin” believing that “the only way to find a solution” to the conflict is that of negotiations.
So the Ukrainian anti-aircraft shoots down a 16 million Russian Alligator with French technology
Austin hears from Reznikov: air defense is a priority
Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin strongly condemns Russia’s “brutal attacks on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure” and reiterates the United States’ commitment to support Kiev. In a telephone conversation with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, Austin highlights how air defense is the priority for American assistance efforts.
“Almost half of the Kyiv region will be dark in the coming days”
About half of the Kyiv region will be without electricity in the coming days. This was stated by the governor, Oleksiy Kuleba, writes Ukrinform. Yesterday, Russian missiles hit energy structures in the regions of Kiev, Vinnytsia and Odessa. Despite this, the country’s electricity grid works even if in some regions there are several planned blackouts to balance the system and avoid accidents. At the moment, work is underway in the Kiev region to repair the damage caused by Russian missile attacks. Power grid operator NEC Ukrenergo introduced additional power outages.
Zelensky: Signing agreements with these terrorists will not bring peace
“With today’s missile attack, Russia celebrated the anniversary of the Budapest Memorandum. The fate of this document gives answers to many current questions about Russia. Simply signing something with these terrorists will not bring peace. They will surely break any agreement reached with them. Giving Russia any element of someone else’s security means new war.” Thus the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, on his Telegram channel. “Therefore it is necessary that the current existing policy of the conscientious states of the world continue: only the dismantling of Russian terrorist capabilities, the liberation of all our territories and the holding of accountability of the killers will bring peace. I think we will come to this,” Zelensky adds.
Ukraine: Crosetto, if Italy withdraws it would be out of the West
“If Italy were to withdraw from the war now, we would be out of the western scenario.” Thus the Minister of Defense, Guido Crosetto, on ‘Quarta Repubblica’ on Rete 4. «Parallel to the strategy to save Ukraine is the strategy to reach a peaceful conclusion, but unfortunately this conclusion is only in the head of a person who it is Putin», adds Crosetto.
