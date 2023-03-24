Eyes on Bakhmut where Kiev says it is ready for a counter-offensive “soon”. “The main forces of the Russian Federation in this direction are Wagner’s representatives – explain the Ukrainian military – they are losing strength significantly and we will soon take advantage of this opportunity”. And precisely with regard to Wagner, according to some sources cited by Bloomberg, the founder, Yevgeny Prigozhin, is preparing to reduce the commitment of his private army in Ukraine. A piece of news flatly denied by Prigozhin himself. “As long as our country needs us, we fight on the territory of Ukraine,” he assures.

Zelensky asks the 27 for a summit on the peace plan

Volodymyr Zelensky lists to Europe the five delays which, according to him, are prolonging the war. Kiev leader links with European Council to ask EU leaders to act on delivery of long-range missiles, approval of new sanctions on Russia, decision on possible delivery supply of modern warplanes, delay in negotiations for EU membership and implementation of the ten-point peace plan proposed by Kiev.

EU: ok for munitions in Kiev

At the moment good news is coming to Kiev from Brussels only regarding the supply of ammunition, there will be one million within the next twelve months in an effort aimed at “helping to meet Ukraine’s pressing military and defense needs”, the Council says European. An acceleration on Kiev’s requests comes from Slovakia which announces the delivery of four Mig 29s “which can save many lives and help Ukraine defend its territory and its infrastructures from Putin’s aggression”, says the minister of the Slovak Defence, Jaro Nad.

Moscow – destructive step

Moscow’s response is not long in coming. Russia speaks of a “destructive step” which indicates how “the countries of NATO and the EU continue to intensify the conflict on the Ukrainian issue”. Words that come after the harsh ones of the Russian ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov. In reference to the announced delivery of depleted uranium munitions to Ukraine by the United Kingdom, the Moscow diplomat speaks of a West that “has decided to bring humanity to the brink of nuclear Armageddon”.

Hungary against Putin’s arrest

Russia’s spirits are also warmed by the issue relating to the arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin issued by the International Criminal Court with the deputy president of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, who compares the hypothesis of the Kremlin’s arrest to a «declaration of war against the Russian Federation». Hungary stands out on the subject. In fact, Budapest specifies that, if Putin were to go to the country, he would not be stopped because “the statute of the International Criminal Court has not been promulgated in Hungary”.

