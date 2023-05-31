Ukraine and its allies are planning a summit of global leaders without Russia for July, aiming to bolster support for Kiev’s peace formula. European officials are working with Kiev to redraw Ukraine’s 10-point peace plan so that it is more acceptable to India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia and China.

Drones over the oligarch district in Moscow



The drone terror attacks on Moscow are a Ukrainian response to a Russian attack on Kiev in which a “decision-making center” was hit on Sunday. It is the Kremlin’s version, which is denied by Kiev: “We are happy about the attacks on Moscow but we have nothing to do with it”. In Kiev a skyscraper was hit during the night, killing one and 4 injured. Meanwhile, yesterday, twenty Russian drones were shot down in Ukraine.

Rublyovka, drones fly (and fall) over Moscow’s “Beverly Hills”: even ten kilometers from Putin’s residence. That’s all the houses of the oligarchs there jacopo iacoboni 30 May 2023





Russia, Ukrainian drone raid on Moscow: two buildings damaged



