A building in Kiev was hit with a drone, at least 2 injured

At least two people were injured in the attack on a residential building in Kiev, hit by an explosive drone during a new Russian night attack: Ukrainian authorities report this. This is the first incident of this type in months in the Ukrainian capital. Although Kiev is regularly targeted by Russian missile and drone attacks, most of them are shot down by air defense. The air alert was raised late in the evening in Kiev. Shortly after, residents in the area heard loud explosions. The city hall initially announced that air defense was operational in the city, urging residents to remain in shelters.

The accident occurred in the Solomiansky district, in the south-west of the capital, with “flames on the upper floors” of the building reported, mayor Vitali Klitschko added on Telegram. «A residential building in Kiev hit by a Shahed», an Iranian-made drone regularly used by Moscow for these attacks against its neighbor: this is what the head of the presidential administration Andrii Lermak wrote on Telegram. A man from the neighborhood was hospitalized, another received medical treatment at the scene, he added without providing further details. The city's military administration published photos on Telegram of the apartments with bay windows blown out by the explosions. According to widespread information, it was not a drone attack, but shrapnel from a downed drone which ensured that the fire could be put out quickly. In the Golosiivsky district (south of the city), a fragment of a destroyed drone fell on a skyscraper, without causing casualties.