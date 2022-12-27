Ukraine aims to hold a peace summit with Russia by the end of February, preferably at the United Nations, with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as a possible mediator. The announcement was made by Kiev’s Foreign Minister Kuleba and opens a window into the drama of the war.

In the country devastated by the conflict, however, the situation remains extremely difficult: there are 9 million Ukrainians without electricity. While Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov once again evoked nuclear war: “The political course of the West, which aims at the total repression of Russia, is extremely dangerous: it presents risks of a direct armed confrontation between nuclear powers”. he said in an interview with the Tass news agency.

Lavrov then recalled that Moscow has repeatedly stated that there can be no winners in a nuclear war and that “it must never be unleashed”. Instead, it is the West – according to Lavrov – “with irresponsible speculation” that affirms “that Russia is presumably on the verge of using nuclear weapons against Ukraine”.

The United States and its NATO allies want “battlefield” victory over Russia to destroy our country. “The actions of Western countries and the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, controlled by them, confirm the global nature of the crisis in Ukraine: it is no longer a secret to anyone that the strategic goal of the United States and its NATO allies and defeating Russia on the battlefield as a mechanism to significantly weaken or even destroy our country,” Lavrov said.

According to the Russian Foreign Minister, “the main beneficiary of the conflict is the United States, which is trying to get the most out of it both in economic and military-strategic terms. At the same time, Washington is also solving an important geopolitical task: to sever the traditional ties between Russia and Europe and further subjugate European satellites.

“Some ‘anonymous officials’ of the Pentagon have actually voiced the threat of carrying out a ‘decapitating attack’ on the Kremlin, which is actually a threat of attempted assassination of the Russian president,” Lavrov said later. “If such ideas are really pondered by someone, then that someone should think better about the possible consequences of such plans,” he added.