After almost two months Kiev is once again targeted by Russian missiles. The Ukrainian capital was woken up early in the morning by two powerful explosions caused, according to local authorities, by the fall of as many carriers, which caused no casualties or damage, while a third ballistic missile was shot down by Patriot defense systems. Moscow’s Defense Ministry said an ammunition depot was hit. But the symbolic meaning is more important: the raid, in fact, coincided with the celebrations for the first anniversary of the Ukrainian reconquest of Kherson, a city in the south of the country that President Volodymyr Zelensky defined as “synonymous with hope” for liberation from the troops occupants.

Russia, meanwhile, which has long found itself vulnerable with Ukrainian drone attacks as far away as Moscow, continues to suffer sabotage deep within its territory. Nineteen carriages of a freight train derailed in the Ryazan region, 200 kilometers south-east of the capital, in what the Investigative Committee said was an act of “terrorism” carried out by detonating an improvised device. No casualties were reported in this episode either, which appears to be one of numerous sabotages on the Russian railway network that have occurred since the start of the military operation in Ukraine in February 2022.

Meanwhile, in a video message on the anniversary of the liberation of Kherson, Zelensky assured that all cities and villages of the country will be returned to its people. An objective, he underlined, that will be possible to achieve if “it is shared” and if the Ukrainians and their Western supporters remain “united”. Words in which it is not difficult to hear an echo of the controversy caused in recent days by interviews given by close collaborators of the president to international magazines which questioned the ability of Kiev’s forces to achieve a victory on the field. Among these, the head of the armed forces, General Valeriy Zaluzhny, who speaking to the Economist had defined the ongoing war as a war of “position” and “attrition” destined to favor Russia. Zhaluzny combined his voice with that of the president to state that Ukrainian soldiers “continue to fight to defend our land with determination.” “I am convinced that, together, we will win,” added the general.

But the disappointment of Kiev’s Western allies over a counter-offensive that began last June which did not bring the desired results was highlighted by Josep Borrell. “Ukraine’s victory does not appear to be immediate,” noted the European Union’s top foreign policy official. To then reiterate, as always, that Europeans must remain “ready politically and materially to help Ukraine”. Indeed, “even to replace the United States if their support were to decrease.” In the year since the Russians withdrew from Kherson, the front has practically frozen, with both armies unable to make any breakthrough, despite the high number of human losses. On the ground, what has made the news in recent weeks are above all the attempts by Moscow’s troops, which continued in the last few hours, to conquer Avdiivka, a small town north of the city of Donetsk. And to this we add the continuous bombings.

To know more

What happened yesterday