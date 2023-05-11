A trophy along two kilometers of territory that was claimed by the Ukrainian forces, who are once again talking about an “offensive” on Bakhmut, scene of the fiercest battle of the war in Ukraine, after days of alarm for a possible fall of the city into Russian hands. The 3rd Brigade of the Kiev Armed Forces announced it advanced 2,600 meters during the assault on Russian positions, killing dozens of Moscow soldiers, among them mercenaries Wagner, and taking five prisoners. Kiev is not willing to give in because “our mission is to save our country, our independence, our people. We will take everything back,” warned the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. An announcement that confirms what had already been reported the day before by the enemy himself, the founder of the Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin, who in one of his many updates had denounced how the Russian brigade had abandoned its positions at Bakhmut, “leaving a flank uncovered”. While waiting for a clear signal of the start of the liberation operations, the Russian reports of attacks on its territory: The governor of Voronezh said two drones attempted to strike a military facility in the region, without success. And an “enemy drone” would also have been shot down in the Kursk border region. With the clash raging on the ground, diplomatic tension remains skyrocketing and blocs are radicalized on all fronts. So the Russian president Vladimir Putin he started the parliamentary procedures to officially exit from the Treaty on conventional forces in Europe, from which Moscow had already suspended participation in 2015. The tsar then abolished the visa regime for Georgian citizens intending to travel to Russia. The clash between Moscow and Warsaw continues to escalate: the Russian ambassador in Poland was summoned to the Foreign Ministry to receive a note of protest over the interception last week over the Black Sea of ​​a Polish plane on a mission for Frontex by of a Russian military jet. And in a new break with the Soviet world, Warsaw has chosen to rename the exclave of Kaliningrad with the old denomination of Krolewiec. Yet another “hostile act”, according to the Kremlin.

