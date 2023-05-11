A trophy along two kilometers of territory that was claimed by the Ukrainian forces, who are once again talking about an “offensive” on Bakhmut, scene of the fiercest battle of the war in Ukraine, after days of alarm for a possible fall of the city into Russian hands. The 3rd Brigade of the Kiev Armed Forces announced it advanced 2,600 meters during the assault on Russian positions, killing dozens of Moscow soldiers, among them mercenaries Wagner, and taking five prisoners. Kiev is not willing to give in because “our mission is to save our country, our independence, our people. We will take everything back,” warned the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. An announcement that confirms what had already been reported the day before by the enemy himself, the founder of the Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin, who in one of his many updates had denounced how the Russian brigade had abandoned its positions at Bakhmut, “leaving a flank uncovered”. While waiting for a clear signal of the start of the liberation operations, the Russian reports of attacks on its territory: The governor of Voronezh said two drones attempted to strike a military facility in the region, without success. And an “enemy drone” would also have been shot down in the Kursk border region. With the clash raging on the ground, diplomatic tension remains skyrocketing and blocs are radicalized on all fronts. So the Russian president Vladimir Putin he started the parliamentary procedures to officially exit from the Treaty on conventional forces in Europe, from which Moscow had already suspended participation in 2015. The tsar then abolished the visa regime for Georgian citizens intending to travel to Russia. The clash between Moscow and Warsaw continues to escalate: the Russian ambassador in Poland was summoned to the Foreign Ministry to receive a note of protest over the interception last week over the Black Sea of a Polish plane on a mission for Frontex by of a Russian military jet. And in a new break with the Soviet world, Warsaw has chosen to rename the exclave of Kaliningrad with the old denomination of Krolewiec. Yet another “hostile act”, according to the Kremlin.
«Of course it is very difficult to compare the military potentials of Russia and Ukraine. And one may ask: why are the Russians acting so slowly? Why the Russians are not waging war»: Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov, in an interview for theATVs of the Republika Srpska of Bosnia and Herzegovina, taken from tax, describes the special operation. “We are not waging a war. It’s a completely different thing to wage war: it’s the total destruction of infrastructure, it’s the total destruction of cities. We are not doing this. We try to preserve infrastructure and human lives,” she explained.
Zelensky: We will not leave even a piece of our land to the Russians
“We will not leave a single piece of our land to the enemy: tyranny will reign nowhere.” This was stated by the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, in his usual evening speech. “Let us not “forget for a single minute that every day of the occupier’s presence on our land is a temptation for him to think that it will be successful – he added – we must restore freedom, security to all of Ukraine, to all of Europe and we will,” he added.
Kremlin: no doubts about Bakhmut’s takeover
“We have no doubts that Bakhmut will be taken. As to how tactics and strategy will be constructed for the future, that is the prerogative of the military, and I cannot interfere in that.” This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov in an interview with ATVsbroadcaster of the Republika Srpska of Bosnia Herzegovina, taken from tax.
