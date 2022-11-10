It is the 261st day of the war. Ukraine recaptured twelve villages in Kherson after the Russian army announced its withdrawal from the region and also freed Mykolaiv from Russian troops. But Kiev is proceeding with caution: Russia is undermining Kherson to turn it into a “city of death”, Zelensky’s adviser warned. The Ukrainian president tough: “Any attempt by Russian forces to blow up the dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, flooding the Ukrainian territory and drying up the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, will mean that Moscow is declaring war on the whole world.” For NATO secretary Stoltenberg “if the Russians leave Kherson it will be another victory for Ukraine”.

The report – Kherson, Ukrainian troops liberate villages and advance up to 15 km from the city

The point – Putin prisoner of a fictitious history but humiliating him is not useful for peace

The podcast – What happened on November 10: Russians plant mines along the retreat from Kherson

Updates hour by hour

00.47 – Wsj, USA will buy weapons from South Korea for Kiev

South Korea will sell artillery shells destined for the Ukrainian military for the first time following a confidential agreement between Seoul and the United States, a move that confirms the global ammunition rush after months of war with Russia. American officials reveal this to the Wall Street Journal according to which the US will purchase 100,000 155 mm artillery shells which will then be delivered to Ukraine; enough to supply Kiev’s artillery units for several weeks of intense fighting. Arms purchased from South Korea will allow the United States to continue helping Ukraine without drawing even more from its arms reserves. Just a few hours ago, the Biden administration announced a new $ 400 million package and since the start of the Russian invasion last February, it has sent $ 18 billion in military assistance. Last August, the level of stocks of 155mm artillery shells had dropped to levels that “worried” the Pentagon, the sources add. The agreement with Seoul was reached in early November by South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

23.55 – Reznikov: “For a Russian retreat it takes at least a week”

It will take at least a week for Russia to complete the withdrawal of its soldiers from Kherson. Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov told Reuters. “It is not so easy to withdraw these troops from Kherson in a day or two. It will take at least a week, ”said the minister, according to whom the Russian contingent in the region amounts to 40,000. Reznikov then called “absurd” the fear that the Russians would blow up the Nova Kakhovka dam, as the destruction of the infrastructure “would lead to the flooding of Russian-controlled territories and also block access to fresh water in occupied Crimea. “.

23.48 – Italy-Canada, Meloni-Trudeau meeting: “Support in Kiev”

«I spoke on the phone with Giorgia Meloni today. We are determined to tackle together the issues that matter most to Canadians and Italians: creating good jobs, increasing business opportunities, supporting Ukraine and developing clean energy ”. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau writes it.

23.41 – Zelensky: “I have not closed the door to negotiations with Moscow”

The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, in an interview with CNN denied having closed the door to negotiations with Russia. “From the current president of the Russian Federation I have heard nothing but ultimatum,” said Zelensky, “but I have not closed the door. I said we would be ready to talk to Russia but with a different Russia. One that is truly ready. for peace. One who is ready to acknowledge that they are occupiers. “” They must give back everything. Land, rights, freedoms, money. And, most importantly, justice, “added the Ukrainian president,” and, so far, I have not heard similar statements from the Russian Federation, neither from Putin nor from anyone else ».