Russia has increased the intensity of its attacks on Ukraine and, according to Kiev, yesterday the country suffered the largest number of attacks in one day since the beginning of the year. Russian troops bombed 118 villages in 10 regions of Ukraine, causing deaths and injuries, Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on Telegram, as reported by CNBC. «This is the largest number of cities and villages affected since the beginning of the year. At night, the occupiers launched massive bombings on the territory of Ukraine, there were deaths and injuries,” Klymenko said, adding that several regions were targeted, including Poltava, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv .

South Korea’s main spy agency believes North Korea has sent more than a million artillery shells into Russia since August to help fuel Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine. This was reported by a parliamentarian who participated in a closed-door briefing with Seoul intelligence officials.

Speaking on behalf of the Baltic countries at the UN Security Council, the permanent representative of Lithuania to the United Nations, Rytis Paulauskas, once again reiterated the need to put an end to Ukraine’s aggression led by Moscow as soon as possible and to help the Ukraine to overcome a new winter of war. “The approach of winter is worrying – said Paulauskas – as it brings with it the possibility of a further deterioration of the humanitarian situation with new dangers for the lives of people already in extremely precarious conditions of existence”. Recalling that last winter Russia repeatedly hit civilian infrastructure leaving millions of people without electricity, heating and drinking water, the diplomat called on states to support the United Nations Winter Response Plan to bring support to Ukraine in the coming months. Paulauskas also once again underlined the importance of bringing Russia to justice for the crime of aggression and ongoing human rights violations, including the forced transfer of thousands of children to the interior of Russia and Belarus.

“On the second day of the war in Ukraine I went to the Russian embassy, ​​I felt that I had to go there and I said that I was willing to go to Putin if it was of any use.” Pope Francis said this in the interview granted to the director of Tg1 Gian Marco Chiocci. «The good ambassador, he’s finished now, an official from Russia. And from that moment I had a good conversation with the Russian embassy. When I presented prisoners, I went there and they freed them, they also freed them from Azov. In short, the embassy behaved very well in freeing the people who could be freed. But the dialogue stopped there. At that moment Lavrov wrote to me: ‘Thank you if you want to come, but it’s not necessary.’ I wanted to go both ways”, explained the Pontiff.

