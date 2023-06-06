Russia announces the Ukrainian counter-offensive and its failure, Kiev accuses Moscow of living in a “virtual universe”, where a large-scale attack “which does not yet exist” is described. It is a photograph of the chaos that reigns around the conflict in Ukraine.

According to Moscow’s defense ministry, Russia would have stopped Kiev’s attempt to “break through our defenses in what they say is the most vulnerable sector of the front” by killing 250 members of the Ukrainian army and destroying 16 tanks. A reconstruction that Mikhyalo Podolyak, an influential adviser to Volodymyr Zelensky, rejects by speaking of “phantom attacks” and “classic Russian exhibitionism”, inviting you to follow only the official news from Ukraine “if you want to know the truth”.

For the spokesman of the eastern regiment of the armed forces of Kiev, Serhiy Cherevaty, what is claimed by Moscow is simply “delusional”. While denying the large-scale counter-offensive, Kiev does not fail to underline the progress of its troops by speaking of “successes” in offensive actions “at Bakhmut and in other directions”.

A senior Russian officer has been killed in Belgorod Oblast, Ukrainian military intelligence reported. This is Colonel Andrei Vasilyevich Stesyev, 52, a senior officer of the “Belgorod” operational group, killed in the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka near the Russian-Ukrainian border. The Kiev Independent writes it.

With regard to the city of Donbass, the scene of bloody clashes for months, the Ukrainian deputy defense minister, Hanna Malyar, let it be known that the army “occupies the dominant heights”, while the Russians “are on the defensive”. According to the military leaders in Kiev, it would be precisely “the defeats in Bakhmut” that led Moscow to speak of the Ukrainian counter-offensive “to divert attention”.

The American general Mark Milley, chief of the US General Staff, underlines for his part how Ukraine is “very well prepared” for the counterattack, “even if it is too early to understand what will happen”, while President Joe Biden, at a specific question about it, he just crossed his fingers. A superstitious gesture that is worth more than many words.

“We are all interested in peace”, but “it takes two to tango”. Thus the Danish premier Mette Frederiksen, responded to a question from journalists on the peace mission in Kiev of Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, sent to the Ukrainian capital by Pope Francis. “A signal from Russia is still missing,” said the Danish premier at the end of her bilateral meeting at the White House.

Meanwhile, on the Russian front, the internal problems with the head of the Wagner company did not subside, Yevgeny Prigozhin, reporting an attack on members of his private army by Moscow’s regular army. The militiamen allegedly arrested the Russian commander guilty of the fact “that he was drunk”. The situation remains tense even in the border region of Belgorod, where an attack carried out by a drone would have damaged an energy plant.

