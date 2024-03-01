There were thousands of people in Moscow for the farewell to Alexei Navalny, the Kremlin opponent who died last February 16 in a penal colony in the Arctic for reasons still unclear. Under a heavy police presence, the crowd thronged first outside the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God, where the brief funeral ceremony was held, and then outside the nearby Borisovskoye cemetery, where Navalny was buried to the tune of Frank Sinatra's 'My way' and the music of 'Terminator 2', which according to his collaborators he considered “the best film in the world”.

“You were not afraid, we are not afraid,” shouted the crowd, who, risking arrest, also chanted slogans against Vladimir Putin and against the war in Ukraine, transforming the event into one of the largest recent demonstrations of dissent. 'No to war', 'Russia without Putin', 'Russia will be free', the chants were sung by the participants. In this context the police did not intervene, but according to the NGO Ovd-Info, at least 67 people were arrested at events in memory of Navalny throughout Russia, most of them while they were trying to lay flowers in front of monuments dedicated to the victims of Soviet repression . Navalny's parents were at the funeral but not his widow, Yulia, who is believed to be living abroad. She entrusted her farewell to her husband to a post on

Some Western diplomats were also present, including the US ambassador Lynne Tracy and the Italian chargé d'affaires in Moscow Pietro Sferra Carini. The funeral came after a battle with authorities over the release of the body. Navalny's team reported that several Moscow churches refused to hold the funeral, then the OK came from the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God. When the coffin arrived in front of the church, the crowd waiting for it was burst into respectful applause, before chanting Navalny's name and anti-Putin slogans. Meanwhile, Russia has announced that it has successfully tested the Yars intercontinental ballistic missile at a training camp in Kamchatka. A test that came in the context of tensions linked to the war with Kiev.

“If Ukraine falls, I really believe that NATO will be fighting with Russia,” said the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, before the Defense Committee of the US House of Representatives. Words that the Kremlin defined as “irresponsible”. As for Emmanuel Macron, who did not rule out the possibility of sending Western soldiers to Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov replied that “the desire to send troops” to Ukraine “has been officially registered”, but “unofficially » the soldiers «are already there», a reference to the instructors without whom «Ukraine's so-called long-range weapons could not be used against Russian cities».

To know more