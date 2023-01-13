Moscow announces the conquest of Soledar, but Kiev denies it. “The battle continues,” reiterated the Ukrainian Army General Staff in a post on Facebook. The update from Kiev comes after the Russians have already repeatedly announced the capture of the city in Donetsk. Indeed, according to the Russian Defense Ministry, the final assault on the city was carried out “successfully by Wagner volunteers”.
In the meantime, the clash between the mercenaries and the Russian military leaders does not subside. The head of the Wagner group, Evgheny Prigozhin, attacks Moscow’s army on Telegram in another sign of the strong rivalry with the defense establishment. Although the United States is “a serious adversary, at the moment I am not the main one”, writes Prighozin, railing against “corruption, bureaucracy and officers who want to keep their jobs, who represent a greater threat to Wagner”. The post appears on the day that the Russian defense ministry claims the conquest of Soledar. “They constantly steal the victory from Wagner,” Prigozhin wrote again, referring to the Moscow Defense Ministry.
“Wagner”, how was it born and who are the soldiers of the group of mercenaries fighting for Moscow?
According to the‘intelligence Ukraine, Moscow plans to create an army of 2 million soldiers, up from the previous goal of 1.5 million. Instead, Ukraine and Israel have reached an agreement for the transfer of warning technology on missiles and drones, as reported by the Ukrainian ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk. For its part, Germany will make a decision on sending Leopard tanks to Ukraine next week.
Massive explosion in building apparently occupied by Russian troops in Soledar
A new video from the eastern Ukrainian city of Soledar shows a massive explosion in a building that appears to be a shelter for Russian troops. The video shows between a dozen and twenty soldiers walking along a railway track before turning onto a road on the northern outskirts of the city. Upon reaching a building with a distinctive green roof, the explosion destroys the building, with debris flying upwards. The video was geotagged by CNN. A longer version was posted by a soldier in the area, codenamed Madiar, commander of a Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance unit.
Zelensky: hard battle continues for Soledar
“The tough battle for the Donetsk region continues, the battle for Bakhmut and Soledar continues, for Kreminna, for other cities and villages in the east of our country.” This is the message of the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, a few hours after the announcement by Moscow of the “complete” conquest of the Ukrainian town of Soledar, denied by Kiev. «Although the enemy has concentrated its greatest forces in this direction, our troops – the Armed Forces of Ukraine, all defense and security forces – are defending the state. I thank every soldier, sergeant, brigade officer and other army unit who are courageously and steadfastly carrying out their duties,” Zelensky commented. «I thank-he continued-the fighters of the Kraken unit for their decisive actions to destroy the enemy near Soledar. Thanks to the soldiers of the Defense Intelligence International Legion of the Ministry of Defense and the Shaman unit, who are bravely defending Bakhmut. For the Ukrainian president, the Russians «are already gnawing at each other over who should be credited with any tactical advances. It is a clear signal of failure for the enemy. And it is another incentive for all of us to put more pressure on the occupier and inflict heavier losses on the enemy.’
Austin commends Italy for continued security assistance in Kiev
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin spoke today by telephone with Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto “to discuss Italy’s solid contributions to the security of NATO’s eastern flank and to commend Italy for its continued security assistance to help Ukraine defend itself against the unwarranted and unjust invasion of Russia”. Pentagon press officer Pat Ryder reports this in a statement. “The two ministers – he adds – will continue these discussions next week, together with other members of the contact group for the defense of Ukraine, at the Ramstein air base in Germany”.
