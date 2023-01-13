Moscow announces the conquest of Soledar, but Kiev denies it. “The battle continues,” reiterated the Ukrainian Army General Staff in a post on Facebook. The update from Kiev comes after the Russians have already repeatedly announced the capture of the city in Donetsk. Indeed, according to the Russian Defense Ministry, the final assault on the city was carried out “successfully by Wagner volunteers”.

In the meantime, the clash between the mercenaries and the Russian military leaders does not subside. The head of the Wagner group, Evgheny Prigozhin, attacks Moscow’s army on Telegram in another sign of the strong rivalry with the defense establishment. Although the United States is “a serious adversary, at the moment I am not the main one”, writes Prighozin, railing against “corruption, bureaucracy and officers who want to keep their jobs, who represent a greater threat to Wagner”. The post appears on the day that the Russian defense ministry claims the conquest of Soledar. “They constantly steal the victory from Wagner,” Prigozhin wrote again, referring to the Moscow Defense Ministry.

“Wagner”, how was it born and who are the soldiers of the group of mercenaries fighting for Moscow?



According to the‘intelligence Ukraine, Moscow plans to create an army of 2 million soldiers, up from the previous goal of 1.5 million. Instead, Ukraine and Israel have reached an agreement for the transfer of warning technology on missiles and drones, as reported by the Ukrainian ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk. For its part, Germany will make a decision on sending Leopard tanks to Ukraine next week.

