There is no end to the horror of war. After the images of the buildings gutted by missiles, of women and children fleeing under the blows of artillery and snipers and of cities razed to the ground, the news of summary executions and mass graves coming from the territories reconquered by the Ukrainian forces in Bucha, in suburbs of Kiev, shock the West. And they are relaunching the hypothesis of new, more incisive sanctions including energy sanctions against Vladimir Putin’s Russia – which denies responsibility for what happened – at the same time strengthening the will to bring those responsible for these war crimes before international justice, as well as the UN now deems it necessary.

On the day of Western outrage at the horrors on civilians in Bucha, the Russian armed forces stepped up the offensive in southern Ukraine, with raids on oil deposits in Odessa and the port of Mykolaiv, which resulted in casualties. The coastal front is confirmed as the hottest, starting from Mariupol, where fighting continues to hinder the opening of humanitarian corridors. Escape routes for civilians were once again broken, even as the Donbass separatists had promised safe passage for foreigners still trapped in the martyred city.

Update hour by hour

00.20 – Deputy Kiev: Russian massacres not only in Bucha, also elsewhere

As demands from international leaders rise to investigate potential war crimes in Bucha, some Ukrainian officials are calling for attention to atrocities committed in other cities. “World leaders are calling for an investigation into the Bucha massacre and I wholeheartedly support it,” Ukrainian MP Inna Sovsun wrote on Twitter. “However, I also want everyone to remember that the Russians still control large territories in Ukraine and I fear the same massacres are happening right now there,” she adds.

00.04 – Satellite images, trench where there is now a mass grave in Bucha

There was a trench, on March 31, where a mass grave was discovered in Bucha, the town on the outskirts of Kiev, the scene of horrendous massacres. This is what the US company Maxar Technologies claims based on satellite images. The images – he reports – show a trench almost 15 meters long dug into the ground of a church. The photos follow those that had been taken on March 10 where traces of an excavation could be seen on the ground of the same church. Reuters, which broke the news, was unable to independently verify them.

00.02 – The mayor of Kiev: it’s a massacre of civilians, don’t believe the Russians

“It’s a massacre of civilians. I would like to ask you not to believe the Russians because they are continuing to tell lies. Even today they are lying and saying that the war is directed only against the military but we see that civilians are being killed ». Thus the mayor of Kiev, Vitali Klitschko, mayor of Kiev, in the White Zone on Retequattro. «Now I have returned from Bucha and Irpin and we have seen the boys, very young and dressed in civilian clothes, with their hands tied behind their backs killed with a blow to the back of the head. We see a massacre, a massacre of civilians, ”adds Klitschko.

